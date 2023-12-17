Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Federal agency quashes Georgia’s plan to let pharmacies sell medical marijuana

Dec 17, 2023, 10:34 AM

FILE - Medical marijuana prescription vials are filled at a medical marijuana dispensary in Venice,...

FILE - Medical marijuana prescription vials are filled at a medical marijuana dispensary in Venice, Calif., May 14, 2013. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Nov. 27, 2023, warned pharmacies in Georgia to not dispense medical marijuana products despite state permission to become the first pharmacies nationwide to do so. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Federal drug officials are warning Georgia to shelve its plans to be the first state to allow pharmacies to dispense medical marijuana products.

News outlets report that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Nov. 27 warned pharmacies that dispensing medical marijuana violates federal law.

The Georgia Board of Pharmacy began accepting applications to dispense the products in October. Licenses have already been issued to 23 Georgia independent pharmacies, the board said.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, which oversees Georgia’s fledgling medical marijuana industry, said it can’t override the federal directive, even though pharmacies are allowed to dispense the products under state law.

Andrew Turnage, the commission’s executive director, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the state would love to see pharmacists be allowed to continue providing consultations for medical cannabis products as they do with other medication.

In a memo to pharmacies, the DEA said none of them can lawfully possess, handle or dispense marijuana or related products containing more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol — the psychoactive chemical known as THC that gives users a high.

Georgia lets patients with medical needs buy medical marijuana products with up to 5% THC. Marijuana sold for recreational use typically has a higher level.

The DEA said it considers products derived from the cannabis plant with a THC content above 0.3% to be marijuana, making it illegal under federal drug law.

Georgia has allowed patients with certain illnesses and physician approval to possess and consume low-THC medical cannabis products since 2015. But until April, there was no legal way for them to buy the product in Georgia.

Nationwide, 24 states have legalized marijuana for recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Another 23 allow some form of medical cannabis.

The recent DEA notice was published online by the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which generally opposes marijuana legalization.

Ira Katz of Little Five Points Pharmacy in Atlanta told WXIA-TV that he thought pharmacies like his should able to dispense the products in the same way marijuana dispensaries do.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me that people can go to a dispensary and not to a pharmacy,” he said. “We would be buying it from the same growers.”

Mahlon Davidson, interim CEO of the Georgia Pharmacy Association, said he doubted independent pharmacists would risk imperiling their businesses by flouting the DEA.

“The current conflict between state and federal law puts Georgia’s pharmacies in a difficult position,” the Georgia Pharmacy Association wrote in a letter to pharmacists, adding that the association is “putting forth the maximum effort to help provide timely information and assist in navigating this issue.”

Those who oppose rapid legalization of marijuana said the DEA’s stance will protect consumers and allow time for more research.

Michael Mumper, the executive director of the nonprofit Georgians for Responsible Marijuana Policy, said consumers trust that drugs dispensed from pharmacies are fully tested, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and federally legal. Mumper said that’s not the case with medical marijuana.

But the federal stance could change if a recent proposal to loosen restrictions on marijuana goes through. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in August proposed taking marijuana off the banned list of Schedule I substances and reclassifying it as a lower-risk Schedule III drug.

United States News

Associated Press

3 bystanders were injured as police fatally shot a man who pointed his gun at a Texas bar

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas are trying to determine who injured three bystanders as officers shot and killed a man who pointed a firearm at them at a bar in an Austin entertainment district. Police said three officers fired at the suspect, who was shot multiple times late Saturday night. Interim Police Chief […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Prolific Chicago sculptor whose public works explored civil rights, Richard Hunt dies at 88

CHICAGO (AP) — Richard Hunt, a prolific Chicago artist who was the first Black sculptor to receive a solo retrospective at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art and whose public works drew praise from presidents, has died at age 88. Hunt “passed away peacefully” Saturday at his home, according to a statement posted on […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued several flood warnings and minor flooding advisories for a wide swath of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Small plane crashes into power lines in Oregon and kills 3, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (AP) — A small plane crashed into power lines in Oregon late Saturday afternoon and killed all three people on board, police said. Polk County emergency services received the report of the single engine plane crash in Independence around 4:55 p.m., the Independence Police Department said in a statement posted on social media. […]

9 hours ago

Elijah Hill plays with his bubbles, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Westfield, Ind. Families reliant on...

Associated Press

Families say autism therapy helped their kids. Indiana’s Medicaid cuts could put it out of reach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaunna Thompson was running out of childcare options. Her daughter Abbie was expelled from daycare in 2022 because of “all over the place” behavior. Thompson found an in-home provider for the toddler, but was told Abbie was “too much” to watch every day of the week. The experiences motivated Thompson to seek […]

12 hours ago

FILE - With all the voting booths filled with people, Ronald Moffit sits down to complete his ballo...

Associated Press

Can a state count all its votes by hand? A North Dakota proposal aims to be the first to try

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — All election ballots would be counted by hand under a proposal that could go to North Dakota voters, potentially achieving a goal of activists across the country who distrust modern vote counting but dismaying election officials who say the change would needlessly delay vote tallies and lead to more errors. Backers […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Federal agency quashes Georgia’s plan to let pharmacies sell medical marijuana