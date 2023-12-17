Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast

Dec 17, 2023, 8:59 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and forcing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast and causing coastal flooding in South Carolina on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued several flood warnings and minor flooding advisories for a wide swath of Florida, from the southwest Gulf Coast to Jacksonville. Major airports remained open, however, at the start of a busy holiday travel season.

“Today is not the day to go swimming or boating!” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Coastal advisories were issued for much of Florida as strong winds churned waters in the Gulf and along the north Atlantic coast.

The storm could be good news for residents in southwest Florida who have been facing water restrictions and drought conditions heading into what normally is the region’s dry season.

The storm was expected to continue gaining strength as it tracked along the Georgia and Carolina coasts, producing heavy rain and gusty winds, the National Weather Service said. Rainfall was expected to total 4 to 7 inches, with higher amounts possible in some areas. The heaviest rainfall was expected through the afternoon before tapering off by late Sunday. Expected wind gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph could bring down trees, especially where the ground was saturated.

The storm soaked Charleston, South Carolina, with about 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain, while the Charleston tide gauge was at 9.62 feet by midday Sunday, making it the highest nontropical tide on record, media outlets reported. Dozens of roads were closed because of flooding in the city. Heavy rainfall was expected in several counties across South Carolina.

The National Weather Service also warned of 2 to 4 inches of rain in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, with heaviest rain expected late Sunday night and possible urban and small stream flooding and at least minor flooding to some rivers through Monday. Forecasters also warned of strong winds in coastal areas, gale-force winds offshore, and moderate coastal flooding along Delaware Bay and widespread minor coastal flooding elsewhere.

The weather service said there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall over parts of New England through Monday morning, with the potential for flash flooding. Northern New England is expected to get the heaviest rain Monday through Tuesday morning.

