Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Small plane crashes into power lines in Oregon and kills 3, police say

Dec 17, 2023, 1:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (AP) — A small plane crashed into power lines in Oregon late Saturday afternoon and killed all three people on board, police said.

Polk County emergency services received the report of the single engine plane crash in Independence around 4:55 p.m., the Independence Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

Police said the initial investigation found the collision with electrical power lines resulted in a small brush fire and a power outage in the community about 12 miles (19.3 kilometers) southwest of Salem.

Pacific Power said at least 375 customers were without power in Independence after the crash, the Statesman Journal reported.

The Independence police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, police said.

A possible cause of the crash and the names of the deceased were not immediately released.

United States News

Elijah Hill plays with his bubbles, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Westfield, Ind. Families reliant on...

Associated Press

Families say autism therapy helped their kids. Indiana’s Medicaid cuts could put it out of reach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaunna Thompson was running out of childcare options. Her daughter Abbie was expelled from daycare in 2022 because of “all over the place” behavior. Thompson found an in-home provider for the toddler, but was told Abbie was “too much” to watch every day of the week. The experiences motivated Thompson to seek […]

3 hours ago

FILE - With all the voting booths filled with people, Ronald Moffit sits down to complete his ballo...

Associated Press

Can a state count all its votes by hand? A North Dakota proposal aims to be the first to try

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — All election ballots would be counted by hand under a proposal that could go to North Dakota voters, potentially achieving a goal of activists across the country who distrust modern vote counting but dismaying election officials who say the change would needlessly delay vote tallies and lead to more errors. Backers […]

3 hours ago

Store clerks and shoppers wear masks at Brooklyn's Park Slope Co-Op grocery store, Thursday, Dec. 7...

Associated Press

As 2023 holidays dawn, face masks have settled in as an occasional feature of the American landscape

NEW YORK (AP) — The scene: A crowded shopping center in the weeks before Christmas. Or a warehouse store. Or maybe a packed airport terminal or a commuter train station or another place where large groups gather. There are people — lots of people. But look around, and it’s clear one thing is largely absent […]

3 hours ago

Cydney Wallace poses for a photo in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Cydney Wallace is a Black Jewi...

Associated Press

Black American solidarity with Palestinians is rising and testing longstanding ties to Jewish allies

Cydney Wallace, a Black Jewish community activist, never felt compelled to travel to Israel, though “Next year in Jerusalem” was a constant refrain at her Chicago synagogue. The 39-year-old said she had plenty to focus on at home, where she frequently gives talks on addressing anti-Black sentiment in the American Jewish community and dismantling white […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Large fire burns 2nd residential construction site in 3 days in Denver suburb

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters in the Denver metro area responded to the second large fire at an Aurora construction site in three days on Saturday. Officials have not yet determined the cause for either fire and have not suggested that they were related, but both are under investigation. Saturday’s five-alarm fire was reported shortly before […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors say Washington state man charged in 4 murders lured victims with promise of buried gold

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man in jail awaiting trial in one murder case has been charged with three more killings, and prosecutors say he lured all four victims by asking them to help dig up buried gold. Richard Bradley Jr., 40, was charged in May 2021 with first-degree murder in the death of […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Small plane crashes into power lines in Oregon and kills 3, police say