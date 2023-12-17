PHOENIX — A teenager is dead after he was among three who were stabbed at a party in Guadalupe early Friday morning.

Authorities from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 1 a.m. on Friday to East Calle Brigido Valenzuela and East Calle Fortunato Serrano in Guadalupe on the report of a stabbing. While on the scene, a juvenile was taken into custody.

Three teens were taken to the hospital. A 15-year-old boy died after being taken to the hospital due to his injuries. A 19-year-old male, who was not identified, was in stable but serious condition after being stabbed. Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy was in stable condition after being stabbed. A fourth person, a 46-year-old man, took himself to the hospital and was treated for blunt-force trauma injuries.

A physical fight broke out in the driveway after a verbal argument at a party according to witnesses, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

