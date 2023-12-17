14-year-old arrested after 1 dead, 3 injured in Guadalupe stabbing
Dec 16, 2023, 7:10 PM | Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 9:17 am
PHOENIX — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after a teen was killed and three other people were injured in a stabbing in Guadalupe, authorities said.
Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near Guadalupe Road and Avenida de Yaqui around 1 a.m. Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
After arriving on scene, the juvenile was taken into custody.
A 15-year-old died at the hospital from his injuries, while a 14-year-old and 19-year-old were in stable condition, MCSO said. The names of those involved were not released.
A 46-year-old man took himself to the hospital to receive treatment for blunt force trauma injuries sustained during the incident.
According to witnesses, a fight broke out in the driveway after a verbal argument, MCSO said. Initial reports indicated there was a party.
No additional information was available.
