14-year-old arrested after 1 dead, 3 injured in Guadalupe stabbing

Dec 16, 2023, 7:10 PM | Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 9:17 am

"Town of Guadalupe" sign....

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, after a teen was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing in Guadalupe. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after a teen was killed and three other people were injured in a stabbing in Guadalupe, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near Guadalupe Road and Avenida de Yaqui around 1 a.m. Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

After arriving on scene, the juvenile was taken into custody.

A 15-year-old died at the hospital from his injuries, while a 14-year-old and 19-year-old were in stable condition, MCSO said. The names of those involved were not released.

A 46-year-old man took himself to the hospital to receive treatment for blunt force trauma injuries sustained during the incident.

According to witnesses, a fight broke out in the driveway after a verbal argument, MCSO said. Initial reports indicated there was a party.

No additional information was available.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Dec. 16, 2023.

