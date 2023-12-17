Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Driver of stolen car critically injured in crash at Phoenix intersection

Dec 16, 2023, 6:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The driver of a stolen car was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

The car and an SUV collided at the intersection of 12th Street and Glendale Avenue around 7:30 a.m., according to police.

The driver of the car, a man whom police did not identify, was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital for possible injuries.

Police said the car, which was recently stolen from a nearby neighborhood, was traveling east on Glendale Avenue and failed to stop for a red light at 12th Street.

The car collided with the SUV, which was going south on 12th Street.

An investigation is ongoing.

