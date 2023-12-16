Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

State Route 87 northbound lanes closed in Mesa because of crash

Dec 16, 2023, 12:28 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)...

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The northbound lanes of State Route 87 were closed in Mesa on Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was due to a crash at milepost 184, east of Gilbert Road.

The left southbound lane also was closed.

Northbound motorists were advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.

There was no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

More information can be found online or by calling 511.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mesa Police vehicle (Mesa PD Facebook)...

KTAR.com

Man critically injured during shooting involving Mesa police at trailer park

Officers from the Mesa Police Department were involved in a shooting at a mobile home on Friday afternoon.

2 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police looking for driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Phoenix

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries as part of a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

3 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix accident scene. A motorcycle driver who wasn't wearing a helmet was killed ...

KTAR.com

4 teenagers seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Friday afternoon that left multiple teenagers with serious injuries.

4 hours ago

MPS...

Damon Allred

Mesa Public Schools partners with Bezos Academy for preschool

Mesa Public Schools will bring three tuition-free preschools to the Mesa area through Bezos Academy, the district announced Thursday.

6 hours ago

Clint Hickman...

Damon Allred

Maricopa County provides cities with grants for community services

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $400,000 in grants to be distributed across metro Phoenix cities.

7 hours ago

Solar panels at the Eleven Mile Solar Center being built in Pinal County. (Orsted Photo)...

Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

Meta secures power for Mesa data center through deal with SRP, Orsted

Meta has signed on with Salt River Project and clean energy provider Orsted in a solar energy deal to power the Facebook owner’s new data center in Mesa.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

State Route 87 northbound lanes closed in Mesa because of crash