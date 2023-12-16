State Route 87 northbound lanes closed in Mesa because of crash

PHOENIX – The northbound lanes of State Route 87 were closed in Mesa on Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was due to a crash at milepost 184, east of Gilbert Road.

The left southbound lane also was closed.

Northbound motorists were advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.

There was no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

More information can be found online or by calling 511.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.