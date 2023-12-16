Close
ARIZONA NEWS

City of Goodyear employee accused of sexual conduct with a minor

Dec 16, 2023, 2:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A City of Goodyear employee was arrested on Friday morning and is facing multiple charges, including sexual conduct with a minor.

The Special Victims Unit of the Goodyear Police Department arrested Miguel Alvarado, 43, without incident at Goodyear City Hall.

An investigation began after allegations of ongoing sexual abuse were made by a juvenile victim, according to a press release.

Alvarado worked at the City Hall building as a facility technician.

He has been charged with sexual conduct with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a child and sexual abuse.

