Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination

Dec 16, 2023, 9:45 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Quaker Oats on Friday recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain, according to the Food and Drug Administration. In rare cases, the bacterial disease can be fatal.

Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said in a news release that it has not received any reports of salmonella infections related to the recalled granola products. The full list of recalled foods includes granola oats cereals and Quaker Chewy Bars, which are also sold in PepsiCo’s snack mixes.

The affected products have been sold in all 50 U.S. states, as well as U.S. territories, Quaker said. The company is asking customers with recalled products to throw them away and contact its customer support line or visit the recall website for more information and reimbursement.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 1.35 million cases of salmonella infection occur in the U.S. each year, causing approximately 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.

United States News

Associated Press

US Senate confirms Shreveport attorney as first Black judge in Louisiana’s Western District

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A north Louisiana attorney is now the first Black federal judge to serve on the state’s U.S. Western District Court following confirmation by the U.S. Senate. Jerry Edwards Jr., of Shreveport, was one of two judicial nominations by Democratic President Joe Biden. Brandon Scott Long of New Orleans was the other […]

57 minutes ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, with a carving of Justice in the foreground, April 19, 2023,...

Associated Press

Black Ohio woman criminally charged after miscarriage underscores the perils of pregnancy post-Roe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio was in the throes of a bitter debate over abortion rights this fall when Brittany Watts, 21 weeks and 5 days pregnant, began passing thick blood clots. The 33-year-old Watts, who had not shared the news of her pregnancy even with her family, made her first prenatal visit to a […]

4 hours ago

An insurance agent talks with clients inside the main location of Las Madrinas de los Seguros, Span...

Associated Press

‘Insurance godmothers’ sign up Latinos for Obamacare in pro-Trump areas as he threatens to repeal it

MIAMI (AP) — Salsa music blares from the food court in a rundown Miami shopping center as Latinos head to a kiosk and an office showing signs for “Obamacare,” where they hope to renew their health coverage plans before the year ends. It’s areas near this mall where former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions co...

Associated Press

Latino Democrats in the Senate decry Biden’s concessions in border and Ukraine talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prominent Latinos in Congress looked on quietly, at first, privately raising concerns with the Biden administration over the direction of border security talks. Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California was on the phone constantly with administration officials questioning why the Senate negotiations did not include any meaningful consideration of providing pathways to […]

12 hours ago

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible through smoke, as flames shoot from a two alarm fi...

Associated Press

DC firefighters battle blaze in historic firehouse near US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Firefighters in Washington, D.C., on Friday battled a two-alarm fire that started in a three-story former firehouse under renovation near the U.S. Capitol. DC Fire and EMS said one firefighter declared mayday and was rescued. No injuries were reported. The fire began Friday evening in Old Engine Company No. 12, now a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Mayim Bialik says she’s out as a host of TV quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayim Bialik won’t be giving answers as a host of “Jeopardy!” anymore. “The Big Bang Theory” actor posted news of her departure on Instagram on Friday. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” Bialik wrote. “I am incredibly honored to have been […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination