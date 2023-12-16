Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police looking for driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Phoenix

Dec 16, 2023, 10:30 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries as part of a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle in west Phoenix on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m. near 51st and Virginia avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road with critical injuries.

The man, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken to a hospital.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing North 51st Avenue mid-block when a vehicle traveling south struck him.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO).

Police looking for driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Phoenix