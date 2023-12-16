PHOENIX — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries as part of a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle in west Phoenix on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m. near 51st and Virginia avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road with critical injuries.

The man, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken to a hospital.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing North 51st Avenue mid-block when a vehicle traveling south struck him.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO).

