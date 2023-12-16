Police looking for driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Phoenix
Dec 16, 2023, 10:30 AM
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries as part of a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle in west Phoenix on Saturday morning.
Police responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m. near 51st and Virginia avenues.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road with critical injuries.
The man, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken to a hospital.
According to police, the pedestrian was crossing North 51st Avenue mid-block when a vehicle traveling south struck him.
The vehicle did not stop at the scene.
Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO).
