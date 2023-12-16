Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US Senate confirms Shreveport attorney as first Black judge in Louisiana’s Western District

Dec 16, 2023, 8:50 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A north Louisiana attorney is now the first Black federal judge to serve on the state’s U.S. Western District Court following confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Jerry Edwards Jr., of Shreveport, was one of two judicial nominations by Democratic President Joe Biden. Brandon Scott Long of New Orleans was the other nomination approved Thursday.

Edwards will serve the district in the court based in Alexandria while Long will serve on Louisiana’s U.S. Eastern District Court, based in New Orleans, The Shreveport Times reported.

“I was glad to support both Mr. Edwards and Mr. Long,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy in a statement. “They each have the experience, qualifications and knowledge of the law to rule fairly and consistently. I wish them the best as they begin this new chapter dedicated to serving Louisiana and the country. ”

Edwards has served as first assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District in Shreveport since 2022. Before that, he served as chief of the civil division from 2020-2022 after joining the office as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2019.

Edwards, 44, earned his law degree from Vermont Law School in 2002.

Long, 47, graduated from Duke Law School. He has most recently served as an assistant U.S. attorney in New Orleans.

United States News

Associated Press

Order blocking enforcement of Ohio abortion ban stands after high court dismisses appeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed the state’s challenge to a judge’s order that has blocked enforcement of Ohio’s near-ban on abortions for the past 14 months. The ruling moves action in the case back to Hamilton County Common Pleas, where abortion clinics asked Judge Christian Jenkins this week to throw […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol...

Associated Press

US military leaders head to Israel and will offer advice on shifting to the war’s next phase in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top two U.S. military leaders are traveling to Tel Aviv to advise the Israeli government on how to transition from major combat operations against Hamas in Gaza to a more limited and precise campaign — the kind of strategic shift they both have considerable expertise in. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination

CHICAGO (AP) — Quaker Oats on Friday recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella. Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain, according to the Food and Drug Administration. In rare cases, the bacterial disease can be fatal. Quaker, which […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, with a carving of Justice in the foreground, April 19, 2023,...

Associated Press

Black Ohio woman criminally charged after miscarriage underscores the perils of pregnancy post-Roe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio was in the throes of a bitter debate over abortion rights this fall when Brittany Watts, 21 weeks and 5 days pregnant, began passing thick blood clots. The 33-year-old Watts, who had not shared the news of her pregnancy even with her family, made her first prenatal visit to a […]

6 hours ago

An insurance agent talks with clients inside the main location of Las Madrinas de los Seguros, Span...

Associated Press

‘Insurance godmothers’ sign up Latinos for Obamacare in pro-Trump areas as he threatens to repeal it

MIAMI (AP) — Salsa music blares from the food court in a rundown Miami shopping center as Latinos head to a kiosk and an office showing signs for “Obamacare,” where they hope to renew their health coverage plans before the year ends. It’s areas near this mall where former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions co...

Associated Press

Latino Democrats in the Senate decry Biden’s concessions in border and Ukraine talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prominent Latinos in Congress looked on quietly, at first, privately raising concerns with the Biden administration over the direction of border security talks. Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California was on the phone constantly with administration officials questioning why the Senate negotiations did not include any meaningful consideration of providing pathways to […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

US Senate confirms Shreveport attorney as first Black judge in Louisiana’s Western District