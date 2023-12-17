Kasai Japanese Steakhouse opening Peoria location

PHOENIX — Kasai Japanese Steakhouse will be opening its second location and first in Peoria in January, it announced Thursday.

Taking the place of Toby Keith’s Bar and Grill, the new Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is fully remodeled, featuring a mix of traditional dining tables, 12 hoodless teppanyaki tables and bar seating for 50 people.

“We are proud to be opening out second location after more than 20 years of dinnertainment in north Scottsdale,” owner Mike Russello said. “I am looking forward to the next chapter by bringing our passion to the west Valley and hope to expand even more.”

There’s also a private dining space featured, which includes two teppanyaki tables that seat up to 25 along with an 85-inch television and a sound system that doubles for both business and entertainment.

The menu at Kasai consists of signature dishes such as Coconut Chicken Skewers, Szechuan Beef Udon Yaki, Mongolian Glazed Lamb Chops and Coconut Curry Beurre Blanc.

Guests seeking the teppanyaki dinner will be treated to mushroom soup, house salad, a shrimp starter, fried rice, seasonal vegetables and Kasai’s signature pineapple soft serve dessert. Kasai also has sushi menus for both traditional and adventurous eaters.

The new Kasai Japanese Steakhouse will be located at the Park West shopping center at 9824 West Northern Avenue. It will be closed Mondays but open for dinner throughout the rest of the week.

