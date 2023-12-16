Maricopa County provides cities with grants for community services

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $400,000 in grants to be distributed across metro Phoenix cities, it announced Wednesday.

Funded through the Community Services Block Grant, cities benefitted include Avondale, Chandler, Surprise, Tempe and Tolleson. The money will be allocated to income-qualified individuals and families, providing housing and nutrition assistance.

“These projects reflect our ongoing commitment to help people in our community facing critical housing and nutrition needs,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman of District 4 said. “Through these partnerships, we can broaden the impact of these funds that will create a safer, more stable and healthier environment for our neighbors who need assistance the most.”

Specific allocations include:

– Avondale: $62,500 for housing stability support services

– Chandler: $125,000 for safe and affordable housing

– Surprise: $125,000 for safe temporary shelter

– Tempe: $62,500 for food and nutrition services

– Tolleson: $24,750 for food and nutrition services

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Maricopa County Human Services Department decides how to administer the money.

The overarching goal is reducing poverty and empowering low-income families and individuals to become more self-supportive.

