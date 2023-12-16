Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County provides cities with grants for community services

Dec 16, 2023, 6:30 AM

Clint Hickman...

Clint Hickman and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved grant money for its cities. (Maricopa County Photo via Cronkite News)

(Maricopa County Photo via Cronkite News)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $400,000 in grants to be distributed across metro Phoenix cities, it announced Wednesday.

Funded through the Community Services Block Grant, cities benefitted include Avondale, Chandler, Surprise, Tempe and Tolleson. The money will be allocated to income-qualified individuals and families, providing housing and nutrition assistance.

“These projects reflect our ongoing commitment to help people in our community facing critical housing and nutrition needs,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman of District 4 said. “Through these partnerships, we can broaden the impact of these funds that will create a safer, more stable and healthier environment for our neighbors who need assistance the most.”

RELATED STORIES

Specific allocations include:

– Avondale: $62,500 for housing stability support services

– Chandler: $125,000 for safe and affordable housing

– Surprise: $125,000 for safe temporary shelter

– Tempe: $62,500 for food and nutrition services

– Tolleson: $24,750 for food and nutrition services

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Maricopa County Human Services Department decides how to administer the money.

The overarching goal is reducing poverty and empowering low-income families and individuals to become more self-supportive.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix accident scene. A motorcycle driver who wasn't wearing a helmet was killed ...

KTAR.com

4 teenagers seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Friday afternoon that left multiple teenagers with serious injuries.

31 minutes ago

MPS...

Damon Allred

Mesa Public Schools partners with Bezos Academy for preschool

Mesa Public Schools will bring three tuition-free preschools to the Mesa area through Bezos Academy, the district announced Thursday.

2 hours ago

Solar panels at the Eleven Mile Solar Center being built in Pinal County. (Orsted Photo)...

Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

Meta secures power for Mesa data center through deal with SRP, Orsted

Meta has signed on with Salt River Project and clean energy provider Orsted in a solar energy deal to power the Facebook owner’s new data center in Mesa.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department crime scene at night, with patrol vehicle lights on....

KTAR.com

Man arrested for murder of woman near Sky Harbor Airport

Phoenix police detectives arrested 34-year-old Gary Parchinog for a murder just west of Sky Harbor that happened Thursday night.

12 hours ago

patrol car in front of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for September murder in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police detectives are seeking more information after officer found a man with a gunshot wound in downtown Phoenix late Friday night.

12 hours ago

Brandon Yager mugshot....

KTAR.com

Arizona man accused of threatening residents, including children, with a gun

An Arizona man was arrested earlier in the week for allegedly threatening three residents, including children, inside their home with a gun.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Maricopa County provides cities with grants for community services