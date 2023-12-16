Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old man in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Ricardo Bocanegra, last seen in Phoenix on Friday.

Before going missing he was last seen on foot in the area of Cave Creek and Bell roads at around 12:15 p.m. DPS announced the Silver Alert was canceled at 7 p.m.

He was wearing a black hat, a gray long sleeve shirt, black jeans and black sneakers while carrying a brown jacket and a black backpack.

Bocanegra has a condition which can make him confused, DPS says.

Follow @iamdamonallred

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.