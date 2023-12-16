Close
Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old man in north Phoenix

Dec 15, 2023, 5:05 PM | Updated: 8:38 pm

Ricardo Bocanegra is missing, last seen in Phoenix. (DPS photo)

BY DAMON ALLRED


PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Ricardo Bocanegra, last seen in Phoenix on Friday.

Before going missing he was last seen on foot in the area of Cave Creek and Bell roads at around 12:15 p.m. DPS announced the Silver Alert was canceled at 7 p.m.

He was wearing a black hat, a gray long sleeve shirt, black jeans and black sneakers while carrying a brown jacket and a black backpack.

Bocanegra has a condition which can make him confused, DPS says.

