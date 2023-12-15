Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Dec 15, 2023, 4:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Austan Goolsbee, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Christie; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

United States News

Associated Press

Dad who said “If I can’t have them neither can you’ pleads guilty to killing 3 kids

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man who told his estranged wife “If I can’t have them neither can you” pleaded guilty but mentally ill Friday plea to three counts of first-degree murder for killing their three young children, a prosecutor said. Jason Karels, 36, of Round Lake Beach will be sentenced to natural […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Army helicopter flying through Alaska mountain pass hit another in fatal April crash, report says

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Army helicopter that was flying through a mountain pass in Alaska along with other aircraft returning from a training exercise earlier this year hit one of the other helicopters, causing both to crash and killing three soldiers, a military investigation report released Friday said. The accident safety report from […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Court revives lawsuit over Connecticut rule allowing trans girls to compete in school sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Opponents of Connecticut’s policy letting transgender girls compete in girls high school sports will get a second chance to challenge it in court, an appeals court ruled Friday, which revived the case without weighing in on its merits. Both sides called it a win. The American Civil Liberties Union said it […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University following a s...

Associated Press

Michigan State reaches settlements with families of students slain in mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University trustees have approved settlements with the families of three students slain during a mass shooting earlier this year on the school’s campus. Trustees voted unanimously Friday to approve separate claims with the families of Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner. The school did not release the […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal appeals court refuses to reconsider ruling on Louisiana’s congressional map

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court refused Friday to reconsider its ruling setting a deadline for the Louisiana Legislature to enact a new congressional map after a lower court found that the current political boundaries dilute the power of the state’s Black voters. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request […]

5 hours ago

FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless pers...

Associated Press

US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States experienced a dramatic 12% increase in homelessness as soaring rents and a decline in coronavirus pandemic assistance combined to put housing out of reach for more Americans, federal officials said Friday. About 653,000 people were experiencing homelessness during the January snapshot. That’s the highest number since the country began […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows