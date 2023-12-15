Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Army helicopter flying through Alaska mountain pass hit another in fatal April crash, report says

Dec 15, 2023, 3:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Army helicopter that was flying through a mountain pass in Alaska along with other aircraft returning from a training exercise earlier this year hit one of the other helicopters, causing both to crash and killing three soldiers, a military investigation report released Friday said.

The accident safety report from the United States Army Combat Readiness Center is among the documents related to the April 27 crash near Healy, Alaska, that were released in response to a records request from The Associated Press. An analysis of the crash and findings and recommendations were redacted.

At the time of the crash, the Army said the two helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright, near Fairbanks, collided about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Healy when they were returning from training. Healy is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Fairbanks.

The documents provide some new details. The helicopters were among 14 aircraft that were flying from Donnelly Training Area to Fort Wainwright on a route that included passing through a mountainous area, said the report released Friday.

About 48 minutes into the trip, the flight lead took a planned right turn into a mountain pass, the report said. “As the flight of 14 aircraft entered the mountain pass, aircraft in the flight began to decelerate,” the report said. About 30 seconds after making the turn, one of the helicopters hit another and both crashed, the report said. Both aircraft were destroyed.

The Army has identified the soldiers who died as Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, of North Logan, Utah; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo, 39, of Oneonta, New York; and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle D. McKenna, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. A fourth soldier was injured. That person’s name has not been released. There were two soldiers on each AH-64D Apache helicopter.

The aircraft require two crewmembers for flight, said Jimmie E. Cummings, Jr., director of communication and public affairs with the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center.

Following the crash, which occurred a month after nine soldiers were killed when two Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky, the Army temporarily grounded aviation units for training.

In February, a Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed in Alabama during a flight-training mission, killing two crew members. Also that month, two soldiers were injured when an Army helicopter was involved in a rollover accident in Alaska.

United States News

Associated Press

California men charged with running drugs to Australia, New Zealand disguised as car parts, noodles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four California men have been charged with running a drug ring that sent hundreds of pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine to Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea disguised as shipments of everything from car parts to instant noodles, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Hoang Xuan Le, 42, of Tustin and Tri […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge blocks Arkansas law that took away board’s ability to fire state corrections secretary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked a new law that took away the Board of Corrections’ authority over the state corrections secretary and other top officials, the latest in an escalating feud between the panel and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over the prison system. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James […]

1 hour ago

A police officer guards the road where the body of suspected mass shooter Robert Card was found, Fr...

Associated Press

A review defends police action before the Maine mass shooting. Legal experts say questions persist

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent report conducted for a police agency clears the agency’s response to growing concerns about the mental health of a man who later went on to commit the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history, but it does reveal missed opportunities to intervene to prevent the tragedy, legal experts said Friday. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Dad who said ‘If I can’t have them neither can you’ pleads guilty to killing 3 kids

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man who told his estranged wife “If I can’t have them neither can you” pleaded guilty but mentally ill Friday plea to three counts of first-degree murder for killing their three young children, a prosecutor said. Jason Karels, 36, of Round Lake Beach will be sentenced to natural […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Court revives lawsuit over Connecticut rule allowing trans girls to compete in school sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Opponents of Connecticut’s policy letting transgender girls compete in girls high school sports will get a second chance to challenge it in court, an appeals court ruled Friday, which revived the case without weighing in on its merits. Both sides called it a win. The American Civil Liberties Union said it […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Army helicopter flying through Alaska mountain pass hit another in fatal April crash, report says