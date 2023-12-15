Close
ARIZONA NEWS

U.S. 60 near Bethany Home Road closed in Glendale for crash cleanup

Dec 14, 2023, 6:43 PM | Updated: 7:06 pm

US 60 and Bethany Home...

Westbound lanes are closed near the U.S. 60 and Bethany Home are closed. (Google Earth photo)

(Google Earth photo)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Both directions of the U.S. 60 (Grand Avenue) near Bethany Home Road in Glendale are closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The lanes are closed due to a crash at 5400 West Grand Avenue involving a motorcycle and a sedan, according to Glendale Police.

Two occupants in the collision were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is shut down for both directions with no timetable given for reopening.

This is a developing story.

Follow @KTAR923...

