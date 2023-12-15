U.S. 60 near Bethany Home Road closed in Glendale for crash cleanup
Dec 14, 2023, 6:43 PM | Updated: 7:06 pm
(Google Earth photo)
PHOENIX — Both directions of the U.S. 60 (Grand Avenue) near Bethany Home Road in Glendale are closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The lanes are closed due to a crash at 5400 West Grand Avenue involving a motorcycle and a sedan, according to Glendale Police.
Two occupants in the collision were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Traffic is shut down for both directions with no timetable given for reopening.
This is a developing story.
