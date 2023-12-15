Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US 60 near Bethany Home Road in Glendale reopens after serious crash

Dec 14, 2023, 6:43 PM | Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 6:33 am

Westbound lanes are closed near the U.S. 60 and Bethany Home are closed. (Google Earth photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Both directions of the U.S. 60/Grand Avenue near Bethany Home Road in Glendale were closed overnight after a serious crash Thursday night, according to authorities.

The roadway was reopened by Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The lanes are closed before 6:30 p.m. due to a crash at 5400 West Grand Avenue involving a motorcycle and a sedan, according to Glendale Police.

Two occupants in the collision were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details were made available.

