US 60 near Bethany Home Road in Glendale reopens after serious crash
Dec 14, 2023, 6:43 PM | Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 6:33 am
(Google Earth photo)
PHOENIX — Both directions of the U.S. 60/Grand Avenue near Bethany Home Road in Glendale were closed overnight after a serious crash Thursday night, according to authorities.
The roadway was reopened by Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The lanes are closed before 6:30 p.m. due to a crash at 5400 West Grand Avenue involving a motorcycle and a sedan, according to Glendale Police.
Two occupants in the collision were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details were made available.
