Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman involved in hit-and-run collision later dies in second crash in Phoenix

Dec 14, 2023, 4:29 PM

Shea...

A woman died after her involvement in consecutive crashes Wednesday night. (Google Earth photo)

(Google Earth photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal collision in Phoenix Wednesday night that left a woman dead and two others hospitalized.

Officers responded to the collision, which happened near 38th Street and Shea Boulevard, around 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a gray Honda and a gray Ford involved. Fire arrived and provided medical aid to a man and woman, who were inside the Ford.

Officers located a woman unresponsive in the Honda, later identified as 50-year-old Sonya Martinez, and pronounced dead by fire personnel.

RELATED STORIES

Officers learned there was another collision that occurred at 40th Street and Shea just moments before this second collision.

Witnesses told officers that the gray Honda was involved at this first collision but then drove off. No serious injuries were reported from the first crash.

Though the investigation is ongoing as evidence is being processed, initial information suggests that the Honda drove off from the first collision heading west before going into oncoming traffic when it hit the Ford.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed at Pinnacle Peak Road for a law enforcement situation. (ADOT Ph...

KTAR.com

NB Interstate 17 reopens after shots fired near north Phoenix underpass

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed in north Phoenix on Thursday afternoon for about an hour for a law enforcement situation.

1 hour ago

A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on De...

KTAR.com

4-year-old boy in critical condition after being found in backyard Phoenix pool

A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition in a drowning incident in his family's backyard Phoenix pool on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

3 hours ago

A line of vehicles is backed up on Interstate 10 after a crash south of Chandler, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Traffic heading south out of Valley delayed after crash on Interstate 10 near Riggs Road

Traffic heading south out of the Valley was delayed Thursday afternoon after a crash temporarily shut down Interstate 10, authorities said.

3 hours ago

A Waymo One passenger takes luggage from a self-driving SUV at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport....

Kevin Stone

Waymo robotaxis start driving to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport terminals during off-peak hours

Waymo One robotaxis have started curbside service at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s terminals from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

4 hours ago

Adrian Fontes sitting inside the studio....

KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Secretary of State Fontes says to expect in the 2024 election

With election season well underway, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes spoke Thursday about what to expect during in 2024, including the presidential race.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Woman involved in hit-and-run collision later dies in second crash in Phoenix