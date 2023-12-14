PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal collision in Phoenix Wednesday night that left a woman dead and two others hospitalized.

Officers responded to the collision, which happened near 38th Street and Shea Boulevard, around 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a gray Honda and a gray Ford involved. Fire arrived and provided medical aid to a man and woman, who were inside the Ford.

Officers located a woman unresponsive in the Honda, later identified as 50-year-old Sonya Martinez, and pronounced dead by fire personnel.

Officers learned there was another collision that occurred at 40th Street and Shea just moments before this second collision.

Witnesses told officers that the gray Honda was involved at this first collision but then drove off. No serious injuries were reported from the first crash.

Though the investigation is ongoing as evidence is being processed, initial information suggests that the Honda drove off from the first collision heading west before going into oncoming traffic when it hit the Ford.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.