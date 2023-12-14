PHOENIX — A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition in a drowning incident in his family’s backyard Phoenix pool on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The child was found by his family, which attempted resuscitation efforts before first responders arrived, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.

The boy was then taken to a hospital.

It was unknown how long the child was in the pool.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the “2 Seconds Is 2 Long” website.

