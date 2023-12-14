Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man accused of making death threats to Ramaswamy released, can’t have contact with any candidate

Dec 14, 2023, 12:22 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge on Thursday released from jail a New Hampshire man accused of sending text messages threatening to kill a presidential candidate.

Tyler Anderson, 30, of Dover, was arrested Saturday and charged with sending a threat using interstate commerce. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

A federal prosecutor argued to keep Anderson in detention pending his trial, saying “very violent, concerning language” was used. But both the prosecution and defense lawyers said Anderson acknowledged that he had no intent to follow through on his texts.

Anderson also has no criminal record.

The judge set forth several conditions for his release, including that he avoid contact with any presidential candidate and their political campaigns. Anderson, who is receiving mental health treatment, must also take all of his prescribed medications. Guns in his home, belonging to a roommate, must be removed.

The U.S. Attorney’s office did not name the candidate. However, a spokesperson for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Monday that the texts were directed at his campaign.

According to court documents, Anderson received a text message from the candidate’s campaign notifying him of a breakfast event in Portsmouth on Monday. The campaign staff received two text messages in response, according to an FBI agent affidavit. One threatened to shoot the candidate in the head, the other threatened to kill everyone at the event and desecrate their corpses.

United States News

FILE - A member of the National Guard patrols the area outside of the U.S. Capitol at the Capitol i...

Associated Press

Big pay raise for troops in defense bill sent to Biden. Conservatives stymied on cultural issues

The House passed a defense policy bill Thursday that authorizes the biggest pay raise for troops in more than two decades.

1 minute ago

Associated Press

Kansas courts’ computer systems are starting to come back online, 2 months after cyberattack

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The court system in Kansas has started bringing its computer system for managing cases back online, two months after a foreign cyberattack forced officials to shut it down along with public access to documents and other systems, the judicial branch announced Thursday. The case management systems for district courts in 28 […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

A new judge is appointed in the case of a Memphis judge indicted on coercion, harassment charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday appointed a new judge to preside over the case of another judge who has been indicted on charges of coercion of a witness and harassment in Memphis. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd was indicted Tuesday and booked Wednesday on the charges, which follow […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Home of Tampa Bay Rays eyes name change, but team says it would threaten stadium deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — They began as the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1998, then shortened their name in 2007 to simply Tampa Bay Rays. Now, as plans for a new ballpark take shape, there’s talk about changing the name again to reflect the team’s actual location: the St. Petersburg Rays. The St. Petersburg […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Virginia court revives lawsuit by teacher fired for refusing to use transgender student’s pronouns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a Virginia high school teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns was reinstated Thursday by the state Supreme Court. Peter Vlaming, a former French teacher at West Point High School, sued the school board and administrators at West Point High School […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Man accused of making death threats to Ramaswamy released, can’t have contact with any candidate