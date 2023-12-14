Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Boy, 13, charged after allegedly planning mass shooting in a synagogue

Dec 14, 2023, 10:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 13-year old boy from Canton, Ohio, has been charged with allegedly planning a mass shooting of a local Jewish synagogue.

The teenager, who is unnamed in court documents because he is a minor, is charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanor. He’s accused of posting a “detailed plan to complete a mass shooting” at Temple Israel in Canton, a city south of Akron, on the live streaming platform Discord.

The charges come amid a rise of antisemitism in the United States and worldwide. In the U.S. alone, antisemitic incidents rose 35% from 2021 to 2022.

The Canton synagogue case came to light on Sept. 1 and was reported to law enforcement, according to court documents. A hearing is set for Dec. 20.

A spokesperson for the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating the matter, and an attorney for the boy did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Temple Israel’s Rabbi, Komerofsky, declined to comment on the situation because it involves a minor.

In a statement on social media, the Anti-Defamation League of Cleveland said the organization is grateful for law enforcement’s swift action and that it hope it’s a “teachable” moment for young people .

“Hate and threats on social media, as in real life, cannot and will not be tolerated,” the league said in the statement.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

