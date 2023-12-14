Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Bull on tracks at New Jersey's Newark station delays train traffic outside New York

Dec 14, 2023

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A loose bull on the tracks at a New Jersey train station snarled rail traffic on Thursday.

New Jersey Transit posted on X, formerly Twitter, a photo of the horned bovine apparently standing on the tracks at Newark Penn Station.

It’s unclear how the creature got there or if it’s yet been captured. Newark police said there were no injuries reported.

The transit agency wrote that service is delayed up to 45 minutes between Newark and Penn Station New York because of “police activity,” and posted a photo of the animal.

