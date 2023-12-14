Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: After Dow hits unprecedented heights, Wall Street points still higher

Dec 14, 2023, 1:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street pointed toward gains early Thursday following a powerful rally that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high as the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate cuts are likely next year.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose more than 0.3% before the bell as did futures for the Dow.

Lower rates can ease pressure on the economy and goose prices for all kinds of investments. Markets have been rallying since October on hopes not only that the Fed’s aggressive series of rate hikes were over, but that cuts may be on the way.

The Federal Reserve held its main interest rate steady at a range of 5.25% to 5.50% Wednesday as was widely expected. That’s up from virtually zero early last year. And inflation has retreated sharply from its peak of 9% while the economy has remained solid.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the benchmark rate is likely already at or near its peak while acknowledging that inflation remains too high. Powell said Fed officials don’t want to wait too long before cutting the federal funds rate, which is at its highest level since 2001.

“We’re aware of the risk that we would hang on too long” before cutting rates, he said. “We know that’s a risk, and we’re very focused on not making that mistake.”

Like the Fed, the European Central Bank and Bank of England were expected to keep their interest rate policies unchanged, as were the central banks of Norway and Switzerland.

Moderna shares jumped more than 8% in premarket after the drug company announced that its treatment for high-risk melanoma — in concert with Merck’s Keytruda — sharply reduced recurrence and death. The companies have begun Phase 3 studies for the treatment.

Germany’s DAX jumped 0.5% and the CAC 30 in Paris was up 1.1%. Britain’s FTSE 100 surged 1.9%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% to 32,686.25 as the U.S. dollar slipped to 141.71 Japanese yen from about 145 yen the day before. The value of the dollar tends to mirror expectations for interest rates, which affect returns on certain kinds of investments as well as borrowing. A weaker dollar undercuts the value of overseas profits for Japanese manufacturers.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s shares fell 3.8% and Sony Corp. lost 1.1%. Honda Motor Co. shed 5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 1.1% to 16,408.26, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3% to 2,958.99 after a World Bank report forecast that the Chinese economy will post 5.2% annual growth this year but slow sharply to 4.5% in 2024. The report said the recovery of the world’s second largest economy from the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic and a downturn in the property sector was still “fragile.”

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.7% to 7,377.90 and the Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.3% to 2,544.18. India’s Sensex was up 1.3% and the SET in Bangkok jumped 1.5%.

Treasury yields tumbled in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 3.95% early Thursday from 4.03% late Wednesday. It was above 5% in October, at its highest level since 2007. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, sank to 4.34% from 4.44%.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained $1.63 to $71.10 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 86 cents to $69.47 on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international standard, was up $1.46 at $75.72 per barrel.

The euro rose to $1.0935 from $1.0876.

On Wednesday, the Dow jumped 512 points, or 1.4%, to 37,090.24. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% to within reach of its own record. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.4%.

Rate cuts particularly help investments seen as expensive or that force their investors to wait the longest for big growth. Some of Wednesday’s bigger winners were bitcoin, which rose nearly 4%, and the Russell 2000 index of small U.S. stocks, which jumped 3.5%.

Apple was the strongest force pushing upward on the S&P 500, rising 1.7% to its own record close. It and other Big Tech stocks have been among the biggest reasons for the S&P 500’s 22.6% rally this year.

United States News

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference after meetings with Chinese...

Associated Press

Janet Yellen says the Trump administration’s China policies left the US more vulnerable

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says former President Donald Trump ‘s policies toward China left America “more vulnerable and more isolated” in the global economy, a rare jab by her at the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. Yellen, in prepared remarks to be delivered at a U.S.-China Business Council event Thursday night, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite deadly ambush and rising international pressure

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the United States. The ambush in […]

5 hours ago

FILE - House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., emerges from the c...

Associated Press

The Republican leading the probe of Hunter Biden has his own shell company and complicated friends

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rep. James Comer, a multimillionaire farmer, boasts of being one of the largest landholders near his rural Kentucky hometown, and he has meticulously documented nearly all of his landholdings on congressional financial disclosure documents – roughly 1,600 acres in all. But there are six acres that he bought in 2015 and […]

8 hours ago

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice Preside...

Associated Press

Few US adults would be satisfied with a possible Biden-Trump rematch in 2024, AP-NORC poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s the presidential election no one is really jazzed about. Relatively few Americans are excited about a potential rematch of the 2020 election between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, although more Republicans would be satisfied to have Trump as their nominee than Democrats would be with Biden as their standard-bearer, according […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

2 Los Angeles County men exonerated after spending decades in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men who spent decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit have been exonerated and freed, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced Wednesday. Giovanni Hernandez and Miguel Solorio had their convictions vacated earlier this year and on Wednesday a judge found them factually innocent, the District Attorney’s Office said […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Content by

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men who spent decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit have been exonerated and freed, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced Wednesday. Giovanni Hernandez and Miguel Solorio had their convictions vacated earlier this year and on Wednesday a judge found them factually innocent, the District Attorney’s Office said […]

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Stock market today: After Dow hits unprecedented heights, Wall Street points still higher