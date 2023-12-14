Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 senior citizens killed in multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Dec 13, 2023, 10:23 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX – Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that killed two senior citizens in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon and left a third person hospitalized.

The crash between a 4-door Toyota and a 4-door Ford occurred near 43rd and Ruth Avenues around 2:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Janette Oviatt, 79, a passenger in a Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas Oviatt, 80, the driver of the Toyota, was transported to a hospital and later died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Ford, whom police did not immediately identify, was also transported to a hospital and was receiving treatment.

Preliminary information suggests the Ford was traveling northbound on 43rd Avenue at a high rate of speed when it collided with the passenger side of the Toyota, which was making a left-hand turn onto Ruth Avenue.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this collision.

