2 senior citizens killed in multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix
Dec 13, 2023, 10:23 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX – Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that killed two senior citizens in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon and left a third person hospitalized.
The crash between a 4-door Toyota and a 4-door Ford occurred near 43rd and Ruth Avenues around 2:30 p.m., according to a press release.
Janette Oviatt, 79, a passenger in a Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas Oviatt, 80, the driver of the Toyota, was transported to a hospital and later died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
The driver of the Ford, whom police did not immediately identify, was also transported to a hospital and was receiving treatment.
Preliminary information suggests the Ford was traveling northbound on 43rd Avenue at a high rate of speed when it collided with the passenger side of the Toyota, which was making a left-hand turn onto Ruth Avenue.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
