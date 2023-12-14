Police investigating 1-vehicle crash that injured 2 men in in Glendale
Dec 13, 2023, 9:59 PM | Updated: 10:01 pm
(Twitter Photo)
PHOENIX — Police in Glendale were investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Maryland and 72st avenues and found a vehicle that had slammed into a brick wall.
Two men with serious injuries was transported to a local hospital.
No other details were immediately released.
