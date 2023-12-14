1 dead, 1 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to 36th Street and Shea Boulevard around 9 p.m. and found two vehicles involved in a crash, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Fire personnel extricated the driver of a vehicle, an unidentified woman, who died from her injuries at the scene.

A man and a woman in the other involved vehicle were given medical aid and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police said they have reason to believe the woman who died was possibly involved in another crash just moments before.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

