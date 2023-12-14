Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man conspiring to distribute counterfeit pills with fentanyl in Arizona sentenced

Dec 14, 2023, 7:08 AM | Updated: 7:10 am

Authorities use ruler to measure counterfeit fentanyl pills....

A Mexican man was recently sentenced by a United States district judge to 12 years in prison for conspiring to distribute about 90,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. (Tommy Farmer/Associated Press File)

(Tommy Farmer/Associated Press File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Mexican man was sentenced by a United States district judge last week to 12 years in prison for conspiring to distribute about 90,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Pilar Angel Leon-Beltran, 44, of Sinaloa, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on March 22, 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

Leon-Beltran also admitted to violating a condition of his supervised release from a previous federal conviction.

Prosecutors said Leon-Beltran traveled with three others from Tucson to the Valley in April 2022. They were stopped by authorities in Scottsdale during an undercover operation.

RELATED STORIES

The authorities discovered approximately 90,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in their possession. Leon-Beltran also had a loaded firearm in his possession.

Co-conspirator Enrique Flores-Diaz was sentenced on Feb. 3, 2023, to 6.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Denisse Calderon-Razura was sentenced to 15 months on June 28, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Laura Elena Hambrick pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Joann Ward was missing from her Bagdad mobile home for three days before she and her dog were rescu...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona woman details being missing in forest for 3 days after getting lost on walk

An Arizona woman was rescued last week after she spent three days in the forest with her dog and no phone in frigid December temperatures.

3 hours ago

A border officer inspects a vehicle inspection with a drug-sniffing dog at the San Luis Port of Ent...

Kevin Stone

Here’s why Lukeville port closure impacts businesses on both sides of border

Visitors from Mexico spend millions, if not billions, of dollars a year in Arizona, so it’s no surprise that businesses north of the border are worried about the closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

3 hours ago

(Phoestivus Photos)...

KTAR.com

Holiday craft market Phoestivus is back in downtown Phoenix starting Thursday

The holiday craft market Phoestivus is returning to downtown Phoenix for a 14th year starting Thursday and running through Saturday.

3 hours ago

Side by side of Chinese man who scammed elderly...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona woman warns others after being scammed out of over $50K

An Arizona woman is warning others about fraudsters who prey on elderly victims after being scammed out of over $50,000.

3 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix accident scene. A motorcycle driver who wasn't wearing a helmet was killed ...

KTAR.com

2 senior citizens killed in multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that killed two senior citizens on Wednesday afternoon and left a third person hospitalized.

9 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Man conspiring to distribute counterfeit pills with fentanyl in Arizona sentenced