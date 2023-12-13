Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Dick Nunis, who helped expand Disney’s theme park ambitions around the globe, dies at age 91

Dec 13, 2023, 4:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dick Nunis, who helped expand The Walt Disney Company’s in-person entertainment ambitions from a single theme park in California to locations around the world during a four-decade career with the entertainment giant, has died. He was 91.

Disney said in a statement Wednesday that Nunis died in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family. It gave no cause of death.

Nunis began his career at Disney in 1955, training future employees of the soon-to-open Disneyland in Anaheim, California, alongside Walt Disney, who was the father-in-law of Nunis’ college friend, Ron Miller, an eventual company CEO. By the time Nunis retired in 1999 after 44 years at the company, he was chair of Walt Disney Attractions, overseeing a theme park empire that spanned around the world, from Florida to France to Japan.

“What started as a summer job training future Disneyland employees would ultimately become a storied 44-year career at Disney,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in the statement. “Dick took the values and philosophies he learned directly from Walt and incorporated them into everything he did at Disney.”

Nunis helped Disney open what would become the roughly 25,000-acre (10,000-hectare) theme park resort outside Orlando, Florida, known as Walt Disney World. He also consulted on plans for Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris while serving on the Walt Disney Productions Board of Directors.

Nunis is survived by his wife Mary, three children and six grandchildren.

United States News

Associated Press

New Mexico lawmakers ask questions about spending by university president and his wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University President Joseph Shepard was peppered with questions about spending on overseas trips and his wife’s use of a university credit card during a hearing Wednesday before a group of powerful lawmakers. The Legislative Finance Committee — the state’s lead budget-writing panel — was hearing presentations from higher […]

43 minutes ago

New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, ...

Associated Press

New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial is briefly evacuated hours after testimony wraps

NEW YORK (AP) — The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place was briefly evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony concluded for the day. About a dozen firefighters ascended the steps of the New York State Supreme Court Building shortly after 4 p.m. There was […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Israel-Hamas war tensions roil campuses; Brown protesters are arrested, Haverford building occupied

Dozens of student protesters at Brown University were arrested, and a weeklong sit-in at Haverford College ended Wednesday under threat of disciplinary action as U.S. college campuses continue to be roiled by tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Brown’s police department charged 41 students with trespass when they refused to leave the University Hall administrative building […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Florida mother fears her family will be devastated as trial on trans health care ban begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The mother of a transgender girl sobbed in federal court Wednesday as she contemplated having to move away from her Navy officer husband to get health care for her 12-year-old if Florida’s ban on gender dysphoria treatments for minors is allowed to take affect. The woman, who testified as Jane Doe […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear lawsuit challenging voucher school program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to hear a lawsuit brought by Democrats seeking to end the state’s taxpayer-funded private school voucher program. The lawsuit could be refiled in county circuit court, as both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had argued. The Supreme Court […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Apple now requires court orders in U.S. to access push notification data

WASHINGTON (AP) — Apple is now requiring that U.S. law enforcement agencies obtain a court order for information on its customers’ push notifications, the alerts that iPhone apps send users that can reveal a lot about their online activity. Push notifications alert smartphone users to breaking news alerts, incoming messages, weather bulletins and other content. […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Dick Nunis, who helped expand Disney’s theme park ambitions around the globe, dies at age 91