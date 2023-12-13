Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New Mexico lawmakers ask questions about spending by university president and his wife

Dec 13, 2023, 3:45 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University President Joseph Shepard was peppered with questions about spending on overseas trips and his wife’s use of a university credit card during a hearing Wednesday before a group of powerful lawmakers.

The Legislative Finance Committee — the state’s lead budget-writing panel — was hearing presentations from higher education officials on budget priorities when the focus shifted to Shepard and recent reports detailing tens of thousands of dollars in spending on international travel and high-end furniture.

The questions come as higher education leaders press lawmakers to funnel more money to state-run colleges and universities, citing inflation and the need to boost faculty compensation to meet growing demands. Nationally, some universities are considering cutting programs as budget shortfalls grow and calls for greater accountability mount.

Shepard told lawmakers during the hearing in Santa Fe that regents vet his spending requests and that he is familiar with policies and procedures that govern the spending of public money.

State Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, a Democrat who represents the district that includes the university, brought up the allegations of lavish spending at Western New Mexico. An alumnus, she said the university should be considering how spending best serves students and taxpayers.

“Our job is to ensure there is no misuse of taxpayer money on behalf of students and their families, especially when they’re experiencing a 3% increase in tuition,” she said, adding that she cautioned regents earlier this year against raising rates to ensure New Mexico’s scholarship programs are sustainable.

Correa Hemphill’s concerns are shared by top officials at the state Department of Higher Education. The agency set a Friday deadline for Shepard to provide justification and documentation for the expenses racked up in recent years by himself and his wife, former CIA operative and activist Valerie Plame.

Aside from travel to South Africa and Europe for student recruiting purposes, the agency wanted to know more about whether public funds were used for Plame’s related travel expenses and whether university employees were tapped for cleaning and cooking duties at the president’s residence.

Correa Hemphill asked if a cost-benefit analysis had been done on the international trips. Shepard reiterated that the travel was meant to build relationships that would net more international students for Western New Mexico University and that trying to quantify that would be an impossible task.

University officials in a statement said WNMU takes its fiduciary responsibility seriously.

“The university adheres to rigorous fiscal standards to ensure that all dollars are maximized for the benefit of its students, faculty, staff, community and the citizens of New Mexico,” the university stated. “This oversight includes not only its internal procedures, but also its board of regents and is independently audited every year.”

School officials also noted that Shepard has requested an independent audit that will include addressing the spending that has been questioned.

Julia Morales, the vice president for compliance and communications at the university, noted that enrollment is up 6%, including a 36% increase in freshman class admissions this fall, and that the university is fiscally sound with no major findings on audits over the last 12 years.

Although its name has changed multiple times over the years, Western New Mexico’s history dates back to the 1890s, before statehood.

Shepard was appointed president in 2011, following a 16-year career at Florida Gulf State University that included several administrative roles. He earned an undergraduate degree at Northern Arizona University, a business degree from the University of North Texas, and a Ph.D. in public administration from Florida International University.

United States News

New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, ...

Associated Press

New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial is briefly evacuated hours after testimony wraps

NEW YORK (AP) — The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place was briefly evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony concluded for the day. About a dozen firefighters ascended the steps of the New York State Supreme Court Building shortly after 4 p.m. There was […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Israel-Hamas war tensions roil campuses; Brown protesters are arrested, Haverford building occupied

Dozens of student protesters at Brown University were arrested, and a weeklong sit-in at Haverford College ended Wednesday under threat of disciplinary action as U.S. college campuses continue to be roiled by tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Brown’s police department charged 41 students with trespass when they refused to leave the University Hall administrative building […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Florida mother fears her family will be devastated as trial on trans health care ban begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The mother of a transgender girl sobbed in federal court Wednesday as she contemplated having to move away from her Navy officer husband to get health care for her 12-year-old if Florida’s ban on gender dysphoria treatments for minors is allowed to take affect. The woman, who testified as Jane Doe […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear lawsuit challenging voucher school program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to hear a lawsuit brought by Democrats seeking to end the state’s taxpayer-funded private school voucher program. The lawsuit could be refiled in county circuit court, as both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had argued. The Supreme Court […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Apple now requires court orders in U.S. to access push notification data

WASHINGTON (AP) — Apple is now requiring that U.S. law enforcement agencies obtain a court order for information on its customers’ push notifications, the alerts that iPhone apps send users that can reveal a lot about their online activity. Push notifications alert smartphone users to breaking news alerts, incoming messages, weather bulletins and other content. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Somalia secures $4.5 billion debt relief deal with international creditors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Somalia on Wednesday secured a $4.5 billion debt relief deal from its international creditors, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank said, which will allow the nation to develop economically and take on new projects. The deal comes as part of a debt forgiveness program —called the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative— […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

New Mexico lawmakers ask questions about spending by university president and his wife