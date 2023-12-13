As a final report from the Department of Justice looms, city officials are “surprised and disappointed” that federal investigators won’t show them a draft copy of their investigation into Phoenix police.

The access Phoenix is seeking would be unprecedented in DOJ pattern-or-practice investigations.

Critics also find the city’s request to be audacious based on its recent history with other outside investigations.

“The city’s position is completely disingenuous,” said Jared Keenan, an attorney with ACLU Arizona. “I think the city is attempting to get ahead of this report.”

Phoenix wants to see the DOJ’s finding report in advance in order to correct any factual inaccuracies, according to a series of letters sent between city and federal attorneys.

“We believe that such access would be in the best interests of the Department of Justice (DOJ) as well as the City of Phoenix and is required as a matter of fundamental fairness,” wrote Michael Bromwich, a former high-ranking DOJ attorney now representing Phoenix.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.