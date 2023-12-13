Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

DOJ rejects Phoenix’s request for draft of police investigation

Dec 13, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:02 am

City officials are “surprised and disappointed” that federal investigators won’t show them a ...

City officials are “surprised and disappointed” that federal investigators won’t show them a draft copy of their investigation into Phoenix police. (Phoenix Police Photo)

(Phoenix Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY DAVE BISCOBING/ABC15 ARIZONA


As a final report from the Department of Justice looms, city officials are “surprised and disappointed” that federal investigators won’t show them a draft copy of their investigation into Phoenix police.

The access Phoenix is seeking would be unprecedented in DOJ pattern-or-practice investigations.

Critics also find the city’s request to be audacious based on its recent history with other outside investigations.

“The city’s position is completely disingenuous,” said Jared Keenan, an attorney with ACLU Arizona. “I think the city is attempting to get ahead of this report.”

Phoenix wants to see the DOJ’s finding report in advance in order to correct any factual inaccuracies, according to a series of letters sent between city and federal attorneys.

“We believe that such access would be in the best interests of the Department of Justice (DOJ) as well as the City of Phoenix and is required as a matter of fundamental fairness,” wrote Michael Bromwich, a former high-ranking DOJ attorney now representing Phoenix.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A sign shows gas prices at a Florida gas station, with regular costing $2.89 per gallon, plus at $3...

Kevin Stone

Arizona trending toward average gas price below $3 per gallon, expert says

Gas prices continue to drop across Arizona, following the national trend, and could fall below $3 a gallon in the near future, a fuel industry expert said.

2 hours ago

Stock photo of blue lights on a police vehicle in the dark...

KTAR.com

Intersection of Country Club and Main in Mesa closed after fatal morning wreck

The intersection of Country Club Drive and Main Street in Mesa was closed Wednesday morning after a fatal crash.

3 hours ago

Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden...

Damon Allred

Southern Arizona city awarded $25 million in federal transportation grant

The Biden-Harris administration awarded San Luis a $25 million grant toward its Cesar Chavez Boulevard Multimodal Improvements project.

5 hours ago

Peckham Inc....

Damon Allred

Peckham Inc., JLL sign metro Phoenix’s largest office lease of year

Nonprofit rehabilitation organization Peckham Inc. will get a new inbound contact center, JLL announced Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Chandler will provide school resource officers in three districts after an agreement was approved l...

KTAR.com

Chandler enters agreement to provide 3 districts with school resource officers

Chandler will provide school resource officers in three districts after an agreement was approved last week.

6 hours ago

The Arizona State Hospital will have more independent oversight for its state-run psychiatric hospi...

KTAR.com

Arizona increases independent oversight at state-run psychiatric hospital

Arizona has announced more independent oversight for its state-run psychiatric hospital by adding members to its board.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

DOJ rejects Phoenix’s request for draft of police investigation