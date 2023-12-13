Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wholesale inflation in US slowed further last month, signaling that price pressures continue to ease

Dec 13, 2023, 6:40 AM

FILE - A combine, bottom, unloads grain into a wagon, top, while harvesting soybeans, Oct. 10, 2023...

FILE - A combine, bottom, unloads grain into a wagon, top, while harvesting soybeans, Oct. 10, 2023, at a farm near Allerton, Ill. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases producer prices data for November. The producer price index is an indicator measuring inflation at the wholesale level, hitting businesses before they pass costs along to consumers. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wholesale inflation in the United States was unchanged in November, suggesting that price increases in the economy’s pipeline are continuing to gradually ease.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — was flat from October to November after having fallen 0.4% the month before. Measured year over year, producer prices rose just 0.9% from November 2022, the smallest such rise since June. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core wholesale prices were unchanged from October and up 1.1% from a year ago.

Wednesday’s report reinforced the belief that inflation pressures are cooling across the economy, including among wholesale producers. The figures the government issued Wednesday, which reflect prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers, can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise in the coming months.

Year-over-year producer price inflation has slowed more or less steadily since peaking at 11.7% in March 2022. That is the month when the Federal Reserve began raising its benchmark interest rate to try to slow accelerating prices. Since then, the Fed has raised the rate 11 times, from near zero to about 5.4%, the highest level in 22 years.

The Fed is expected later Wednesday to announce, after its latest policy meeting, that it’s leaving its benchmark rate unchanged for the third straight meeting. Most economists believe the Fed is done raising rates and expect the central bank to start reducing rates sometime next year.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose just 0.1% last month from October and 3.1% from a year earlier. But core prices, which the Fed sees as a better indicator of future inflation, were stickier, rising 0.3% from October and 4% from November 2022. Year-over-year consumer price inflation is down sharply from a four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022 but is still above the Fed’s 2% target.

Despite widespread predictions that the Fed rate hikes would cause a recession, the U.S. economy and job market have remained surprisingly strong. That has raised hopes the Fed can pull off a so-called soft landing — raising rates enough to tame inflation without sending the economy into recession.

United States News

FILE - Matt Wagner, of Knox, Maine, attends a rally after supporters of "No CMP Corridor" submitted...

Associated Press

Lawsuits target Maine referendum aimed at curbing foreign influence in local elections

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two utilities and two media organizations are suing over a referendum in Maine that closed a loophole in federal election law that allows foreign entities to spend on local and state ballot measures. The three lawsuits take aim at the proposal overwhelmingly approved by voters on Nov. 7 to address foreign […]

36 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden defies congressional subpoena to appear privately for deposition with GOP investigators

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden on Wednesday defied a congressional subpoena to appear privately for a deposition before Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the U.S. Capitol that he will only testify in public. The Democratic president’s son slammed a subpoena requesting closed-door testimony, saying it could be manipulated. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)...

Associated Press

Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear an appeal that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against former President Donald Trump. The justices will review an appellate ruling that revived a charge against three defendants accused of obstruction of an official proceeding. The charge refers […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Appl...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up a dispute over a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, its first abortion case since it overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The justices will hear appeals from the Biden administration and the maker of the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White H...

Associated Press

Trump’s lawyers tell an appeals court that federal prosecutors are trying to rush his election case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump told a federal appeals court on Wednesday that it should not speed up its consideration of whether the former president is immune from prosecution, accusing federal prosecutors of trying to rush his 2020 election subversion case through before next year’s presidential election. “The prosecution has one goal in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Bronx deli fire sends flames shooting into night sky, one person is treated for smoke inhalation

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire that started in a deli in New York City early Wednesday spread to several other stores and sent flames shooting into the sky. The fire started in a deli in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx at about 3:30 a.m., New York Fire Department Assistant Chief Thomas Currao said […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Wholesale inflation in US slowed further last month, signaling that price pressures continue to ease