Bronx deli fire sends flames shooting into night sky, one person is treated for smoke inhalation

Dec 13, 2023, 6:32 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A fire that started in a deli in New York City early Wednesday spread to several other stores and sent flames shooting into the sky.

The fire started in a deli in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx at about 3:30 a.m., New York Fire Department Assistant Chief Thomas Currao said in a briefing at the scene. Some 200 firefighters and emergency medical workers responded, he said.

A resident of an apartment in the back of the deli was treated for smoke inhalation, Currao said. No other injuries were reported.

A total of five businesses were destroyed or damaged by the fire, Currao said.

Videos posted on social media show flames and smoke shooting several stories up in the night sky.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

