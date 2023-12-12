PHOENIX — A five-figure Powerball ticket was sold at a Scottsdale grocery store for Monday’s drawing.

The $50,000 slip was sold at the Fry’s Food Stores location near McDowell and Hayden roads.

The tickets matched four of the five numbers. Saturday’s winning numbers were 1, 24, 27, 31 and 62 with a Powerball number of 20.

The purchaser did not opt for the $1 Power Play option on top of the $2 entry. If selected, the winnings would have jumped from $50,000 to $150,000 since the Power Play number was 3.

There’s a 1 in 913,129 chance to hit the five-figure prize, good odds compared to the jackpot chances of 1 in 292,201,338.

Wednesday’s drawing will have an estimated jackpot of $500 million.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

