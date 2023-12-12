Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store

Dec 12, 2023, 4:12 PM

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Scottsdale grocery store for Monday's drawing. (AP Photo/K...

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Scottsdale grocery store for Monday's drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A five-figure Powerball ticket was sold at a Scottsdale grocery store for Monday’s drawing.

The $50,000 slip was sold at the Fry’s Food Stores location near McDowell and Hayden roads.

The tickets matched four of the five numbers. Saturday’s winning numbers were 1, 24, 27, 31 and 62 with a Powerball number of 20.

RELATED STORIES

The purchaser did not opt for the $1 Power Play option on top of the $2 entry. If selected, the winnings would have jumped from $50,000 to $150,000 since the Power Play number was 3.

There’s a 1 in 913,129 chance to hit the five-figure prize, good odds compared to the jackpot chances of 1 in 292,201,338.

Wednesday’s drawing will have an estimated jackpot of $500 million.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Truck involved in fatal hit-and-run...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Detectives are seeking help from the public in finding a suspect accused in a fatal hit-and-run, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

1 hour ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs meets with law enforcement at the closed Lukeville Port of Entry...

Kevin Stone

Sens. Kelly, Sinema join Gov. Hobbs in pushing president to reopen Lukeville, repay Arizona

Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema sent President Joe Biden a letter in support of border-related requests made by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

2 hours ago

A two-panel image shows Metallica in concert and a screenshot of Desert Mountain High School's entr...

Kevin Stone

Valley marching band reaches finals of Metallica’s ‘For Whom the Band Tolls!’ competition

Scottsdale's Desert Mountain High School was selected as a finalist in Metallica's "For Whom the Band Tolls!" marching band contest.

4 hours ago

photo of Mohamed Abdelrahman...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man who committed arson for insurance money sentenced

A Phoenix man was sentenced last month after he committed arson to collect insurance money, officials said.

5 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, are shown during an Oct. 22, 2020, de...

Kevin Stone

9 Republicans, 7 Democrats qualify for Arizona’s 2024 Presidential Preference Election ballot

Sixteen candidates -- nine Republicans and seven Democrats -- qualified to appear on the ballot for Arizona's 2024 Presidential Preference Election.

6 hours ago

side by side of man missing and of the vehicle he was last seen in...

KTAR.com

Missing Phoenix man killed in rollover crash in remote West Valley area

A missing Phoenix man was killed in a rollover wreck in the West Valley on Tuesday, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store