Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CONTESTS

Dr. Jordan Peterson @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Dec 12, 2023, 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:05 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


KTAR.com

Best-selling author Dr. Jordan Peterson will be coming to Arizona Financial Theatre for the “We who wrestle with God Tour” on March 24, tickets go on sale this Friday and you can register below for your chance to win tickets!!

Contests

...

Promotions

Bill Maher ‘The WTF? Tour’

Bill Mayer is coming to the Arizona Financial Theatre Saturday, May 4, 2024, register now for your chance to win tickets!

8 days ago

...

Promotions

Innings Festival 2024

KTAR News 92.3 FM is giving you the chance to experience Innings Festival! You’ll see performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet & Macklemore and many more! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

21 days ago

...

Promotions

Extra Innings Festival 2024

KTAR News 92.3 FM is giving you the chance to experience Extra Innings Festival! You’ll see performances by Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, and many more! Register now for your chance to win tickets!!

21 days ago

...

Promotions

Paw Pics

Most proud pet parents have photos of their furry family members and we want to see them! Send us a photo of your pet and you could win a $100 gift card. A different pet photo will be randomly drawn at the end of each month and will be named KTAR's Paw Pic Pet of the Month!

22 days ago

...

Promotions

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Cancelled Tour

  Jeff Dunham the well-known ventriloquist comedian is coming to the Footprint Center on his “Still Not Cancelled Tour!” February 21st, 2024, and it’s a show you will not want to miss. Purchase tickets here!! Enter below for a chance to win tickets to see Jeff Dunham live on tour in February 2024!!

22 days ago

...

Promotions

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Holiday Auction Presented by KTAR News

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Holiday Auction is underway! Make a bid, help a kid! Check out the auction items

25 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Dr. Jordan Peterson @ Arizona Financial Theatre