Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US announces new sanctions on Russia’s weapons suppliers as Zelenskyy visits Washington

Dec 12, 2023, 9:07 AM

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington on May 4, 2021. The Biden administration hit h...

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington on May 4, 2021. The Biden administration hit hundreds of people and firms, from Russia to China to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with economic and diplomatic sanctions Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, as the U.S. targets third-country contributors that are equipping Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration hit hundreds of people and firms, from Russia to China to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with economic and diplomatic sanctions Tuesday as the U.S. targets third-country contributors that are equipping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The latest round of sanctions landed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Washington to make an appeal for more financial support as his nation fights off the Russian invasion that will enter its third year in February.

The financial penalties have made Russia the most sanctioned country in the world but have yet to deliver a knockout punch to Russia’s economy.

Tuesday’s sanctions package targets a multinational weapons procurement network led by Chinese national Hu Xiaoxun, his China-based private defense company Jarvis HK Co., and a network of associates that coordinate the sale of Chinese-manufactured weapons and components to Russia.

A representative from Jarvis did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

Additionally, a group of Turkey, UAE and Maldives-based firms involved in the weapons production process are targeted for economic sanctions.

“The Kremlin has steadily turned Russia into a wartime economy, but Putin’s war machine cannot survive on domestic production alone,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“Our sanctions today continue to tighten the vise on willing third-country suppliers and networks providing Russia the inputs it desperately needs to ramp up and sustain its military-industrial base.”

Along with sanctioning gold producers and munitions shippers, the State Department is sanctioning three entities involved in the development of Russia’s Ust-Luga Liquified Natural Gas terminal, which is currently under construction, and set to be operated by a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy firm Gazprom and Russian energy firm RusGazDobych.

The U.S. and its allies “are united in our continued support of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and illegal war,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to promote accountability for Russia’s crimes in Ukraine and those who finance and support Russia’s war machine.”

The sanctions block access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prevent the targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.

___

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Missouri county to pay $1.2 million to settle lawsuit over inmate restraint chair death

Missouri’s second-largest county will pay a $1.2 million settlement to the parents of a 21-year-old man with mental health concerns who, according to a lawsuit, screamed “I can’t breathe” as he was subdued by jail staff before dying in a restraint chair. The Jackson County Legislature in Kansas City on Monday approved the settlement in […]

5 minutes ago

A female wolf pup is seen in North Park, Colo, in this February 2022 photograph. A handful of the p...

Associated Press

Colorado cattle industry sues over wolf reintroduction on the cusp of the animals’ release

DENVER (AP) — Just weeks before the deadline for Colorado to begin reintroducing gray wolves under a voter-approved initiative, representatives of the cattle industry association are suing state and federal agencies in litigation that could delay the predators’ release. The Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association say in the lawsuit filed Monday that […]

1 hour ago

Former U.S. Rep George Santos leaves the federal courthouse with his lawyer in Central Islip, N.Y. ...

Associated Press

George Santos attorney expresses optimism about plea talks as expelled congressman appears in court

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos ‘ lawyer expressed optimism about plea negotiations in Santos’ criminal fraud case Tuesday, successfully fending off prosecutors’ attempts to speed up the the ousted congressman’s trial. In Santos’ first court appearance since he was expelled from Congress earlier this month, his attorney, Joseph Murray, argued […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in fatal grocery store shooting leaves behind debit card, leading to his arrest

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A debit card left behind at the scene of a fatal shooting helped police in Gary track down and arrest a man suspected of killing a fellow customer at a grocery store. The violence Monday evening was caught on the store’s surveillance camera, in which the two men in their 40s […]

2 hours ago

CORRECTS TO 195 NOT 295 FILE - Construction crews work on the eastbound lanes of the Washington Bri...

Associated Press

Busy Rhode Island bridge closed suddenly after structural problem found, and repair will take months

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities have found a critical structural failure in one of the busiest bridges in Rhode Island and have closed its westbound side to begin a repair job expected to take months. The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Passengers lodge in military barracks after Amsterdam to Detroit flight is forced to land in Canada

DETROIT (AP) — Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue. The crew diverted the flight Sunday afternoon to Newfoundland and Labrador, WJBK-TV first reported. Passenger Tony Santoro of Troy […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

US announces new sanctions on Russia’s weapons suppliers as Zelenskyy visits Washington