Pilot dies after small plane crashes in northwestern Arizona

PHOENIX — A pilot was killed over the weekend after a small plane crashed in northwestern Arizona, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a crashed aircraft around 4 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported seeing heavy black smoke near power lines about 5 miles from the Topock/Golden Shores area, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pilot, whose name was not released, was alive but seriously injured when deputies arrived at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas, where he died of his injuries.

Deputies said the plane took off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport but reported engine problems.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

