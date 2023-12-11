Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Judge closes Flint water case against former Michigan governor

Dec 11, 2023, 4:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Monday formally dismissed misdemeanor charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water scandal and ordered that police records and his booking photo be destroyed.

The dismissal was expected, weeks after the Michigan Supreme Court turned down a last-gasp appeal from state prosecutors and ended criminal cases against him and many others.

Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with willful neglect of duty. He was the first person in state history to be charged for alleged crimes related to service as governor.

The dismissal order, signed by Judge William Crawford, tells authorities to destroy records related to Snyder’s initial processing by police in 2021, including fingerprints and booking photo. Assistant Attorney General Chris Kessel also signed the court filing.

Criminal cases against Snyder and eight others collapsed when the state Supreme Court in 2022 said a one-judge grand jury was improperly used by the attorney general’s office to bring charges.

Flint’s water became tainted with lead after city managers appointed by Snyder began using the Flint River in 2014 to save money while a new pipeline to Lake Huron was built. The water wasn’t treated to reduce its corrosive qualities, causing lead to break off from old pipes and contaminate the system for more than a year.

The attorney general’s office in October said it would release a report about its investigation of Snyder and other officials. Snyder’s legal team plans to issue its own report.

“Then the people of Flint can quickly decide for themselves who lied to them and who is telling them the truth,” defense attorney Brian Lennon said Monday.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

United States News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Bear, ...

Associated Press

Biden goes into 2024 with the economy getting stronger, but voters feel horrible about it

President Joe Biden's challenge: Just as the U.S. economy is getting stronger, people are still feeling horrible about it.

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

New charge filed against man accused of firing shotgun outside New York synagogue

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new federal charge was filed Monday against a man accused of firing a shotgun into the air outside a synagogue in upstate New York. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, 28, was arrested Thursday after shots were fired outside Temple Israel of Albany. The Iraqi-born U.S. citizen said “Free Palestine” when officers arrested […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Groups want full federal appeals court to revisit ruling limiting scope of the Voting Rights Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Progressive advocacy groups in Arkansas on Monday asked a full federal appeals court to reconsider a three-judge panel’s ruling that private groups can’t sue under a key section of the federal Voting Rights Act. The Arkansas Public Policy Panel and the Arkansas State Conference NAACP asked for the case to […]

1 hour ago

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump...

Associated Press

Special counsel Jack Smith asks the Supreme Court to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted

Special counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court on Monday to take up and rule quickly on Trump immunity.

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo after his interview with The Associated P...

Associated Press

Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a plea for continued U.S. military support in a speech Monday.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Palestinian flag lodged in public Hanukkah menorah in Connecticut sparks outcry

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A person briefly hung a Palestinian flag from a Hanukkah menorah in a public area, prompting widespread condemnation and a police investigation. The unidentified person scaled the menorah at a public green near the Yale University campus during a nearby pro-Palestinian rally Saturday and lodged a Palestinian flag between the […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Judge closes Flint water case against former Michigan governor