Nicki Minaj announces tour, Phoenix show at Footprint Center

PHOENIX — Nicki Minaj is bringing her “Pink Friday 2 Tour” to Footprint Center for a show next March.

The “Did it on ’em” rapper will be “talkin’ ’bout Phoenix” on March 13 where “The Barbz” will have a chance to see the self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap.”

Minaj released her fifth studio album “Pink Friday 2” on Friday with features from Drake, Future, Lil Wayne and J. Cole. “Pink Friday 2” was Minaj’s first full-length album since 2018’s “Queen,” and came more than 13 years since the original “Pink Friday” in 2010.

“The Pinkprint Tour” in 2016 was the last time Minaj headlined her own tour.

How do I get tickets for Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 Tour?’

There will be a special presale for Citi cardholders that begins on Tuesday at 9 a.m. MST.

The presale will run through Thursday at 9 p.m. MST.

Also, a LiveNation presale will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. with the access code “CREW.”