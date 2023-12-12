Nicki Minaj announces tour, Phoenix show at Footprint Center
PHOENIX — Nicki Minaj is bringing her “Pink Friday 2 Tour” to Footprint Center for a show next March.
The “Did it on ’em” rapper will be “talkin’ ’bout Phoenix” on March 13 where “The Barbz” will have a chance to see the self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap.”
Minaj released her fifth studio album “Pink Friday 2” on Friday with features from Drake, Future, Lil Wayne and J. Cole. “Pink Friday 2” was Minaj’s first full-length album since 2018’s “Queen,” and came more than 13 years since the original “Pink Friday” in 2010.
“The Pinkprint Tour” in 2016 was the last time Minaj headlined her own tour.
The #GagCity Tour 🎀 pic.twitter.com/MTMLi497Ci
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 11, 2023
How do I get tickets for Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 Tour?’
There will be a special presale for Citi cardholders that begins on Tuesday at 9 a.m. MST.
The presale will run through Thursday at 9 p.m. MST.
Also, a LiveNation presale will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. with the access code “CREW.”
What are the dates for Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 Tour?’
The tour begins Friday, March 1 in Oakland, California, and closes with a show in Berlin, Germany at Mercedes Benz Arena next June.
PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:
Friday, March 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sunday, March 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Friday, March 8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sunday, March 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wednesday, March 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Friday, March 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California
Monday, March 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Wednesday, March 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Friday, March 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Tuesday, March 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Thursday, March 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Friday, March 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, March 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Monday, April 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tuesday, April 2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Thursday, April 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Friday, April 5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Sunday, April 7 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival
Wednesday, April 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Friday, April 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Saturday, April 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Wednesday, April 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Thursday, April 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, April 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, April 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Saturday, April 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Thursday, May 2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Thursday, May 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Saturday, May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sunday, May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Saturday, May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Sunday, May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
Tuesday, May 28 – London, UK – The O2
Saturday, June 1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sunday, June 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wednesday, June 5 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Friday, June 7 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
