ARIZONA NEWS

Crews work to secure significant gas leak, restricting traffic in Scottsdale

Dec 11, 2023, 11:02 AM | Updated: 11:30 am

Crews work to secure a gas leak near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and 92nd Street on Monday, Dec. 1...

Crews worked to secure a gas leak near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and 92nd Street on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (X Screenshot/@ScottsdaleFire)

(X Screenshot/@ScottsdaleFire)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Traffic was restricted in Scottsdale while crews worked to fix a significant gas leak Monday morning, authorities said.

Motorists were advised to avoid Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard near 92nd Street while the work was ongoing.

“Southwest Gas was out here working on a smaller leak and they some way, shape or form, once that leak was performed, there’s a bigger leak that occurred in that same intersection,” David Folio of the Scottsdale Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The intersection of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway was temporarily closed, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

“We’ve got a ton of fire engines and Scottsdale and Phoenix hazmat crews are on scene. We’re continuing to meter the area, meter the homes that are in the area to make sure we’ve got no migration underground,” Folio said.

Does gas leak in Scottsdale pose a health risk?

The escaped gas is going “straight up into the air” and doesn’t present a lingering health risk, Folio said.

No evacuations were ordered, but nearby residents were asked to shelter in place until the leak has been secured.

Traffic restrictions, which were first reported around 10 a.m., were expected to last into the lunch hour.

“I anticipate these trucks are going to be in the roadway for probably another an hour or two hours at least,” Folio said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

