PHOENIX – Traffic was restricted in Scottsdale while crews worked to fix a significant gas leak Monday morning, authorities said.

Motorists were advised to avoid Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard near 92nd Street while the work was ongoing.

“Southwest Gas was out here working on a smaller leak and they some way, shape or form, once that leak was performed, there’s a bigger leak that occurred in that same intersection,” David Folio of the Scottsdale Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

09:4192ND ST/N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT BL ,SCT The entire intersection at 92 st and Frank Lloyd wright being shut down for a large gas leak . Avoid frank Lloyd wright. Fire crews are in the intersection with Southwest Gas. Hazmat crews are metering and will work to secure leak pic.twitter.com/RdPR2Bwwza — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) December 11, 2023

The intersection of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway was temporarily closed, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

🚨#TrafficUpdate

All roadways near Thompson Peak Pkwy & Frank Lloyd Wright related to the gas leak are back OPEN. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) December 11, 2023

“We’ve got a ton of fire engines and Scottsdale and Phoenix hazmat crews are on scene. We’re continuing to meter the area, meter the homes that are in the area to make sure we’ve got no migration underground,” Folio said.

Does gas leak in Scottsdale pose a health risk?

The escaped gas is going “straight up into the air” and doesn’t present a lingering health risk, Folio said.

No evacuations were ordered, but nearby residents were asked to shelter in place until the leak has been secured.

Traffic restrictions, which were first reported around 10 a.m., were expected to last into the lunch hour.

“I anticipate these trucks are going to be in the roadway for probably another an hour or two hours at least,” Folio said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

