UNITED STATES NEWS

Rapper Quando Rondo charged with federal drug crimes. He was already fighting Georgia charges

Dec 11, 2023, 10:42 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The rapper Quando Rondo has been indicted on federal drug charges in Georgia, where he also faces state gang and drug charges filed six months ago.

Chatham County jail records show the 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was booked in the federal case Saturday after being arrested in his hometown of Savannah. He was scheduled to appear Tuesday before a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court.

A federal indictment unsealed Monday charges Bowman with conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. The indictment doesn’t accuse Bowman of directly possessing or selling illegal drugs.

Bowman was already facing state charges in Chatham County Superior Court, where a grand jury indicted him in June. He’s charged in the state case with being a manager of an illegal street gang and conspiring to sell marijuana and buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Bowman’s attorney, Kimberly Copeland, did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment Tuesday. Bowman pleaded not guilty to the state charges in September.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

