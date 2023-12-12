Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the changes that could be coming to make Arizona schools safer

Dec 12, 2023, 4:35 AM

Officer joins in on lesson with students in grade school...

Revisions to Arizona state law could be coming after a task force entrusted with making a plan to keep schools safer submitted its proposals on Dec. 7, 2023. (AP File Photo/Brennan Linsley)

(AP File Photo/Brennan Linsley)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Revisions to Arizona state law could be coming after a task force entrusted with making a plan to keep schools safer submitted its proposals last week.

The proposals – which will be heard at the next legislative session – were drafted by the Department of Education’s Arizona School Safety Task Force, which is made up of educators, legislators, law enforcement, representatives of mental health professions and other community leaders.

“The safety of our schools is of the utmost importance. There is no greater nightmare than to contemplate a maniac shooting up a school and it’s essential that everything is done to increase campus safety,” Arizona Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Horne said in a press release.

“This committee has done remarkable work and now the task is to get these proposed changes implemented so we can make the state’s school safety program even stronger.”

RELATED STORIES

What suggestions did the school safety task force make?

Among the biggest proposals could be a change to state law that would let retired law enforcement officers work as school resource officers (SROs). Currently, barriers prohibit retired officers from doing so.

The task force came to an agreement that if retired officers were able to became SROs, it could be a valuable resource to alleviate the shortage of the positions.

Another suggestion was a change to state law that would let the school safety program pay for school safety officers (SSO) and psychologists. SSOs and SROs conduct the same duties, but the latter is assigned to a school full-time while the former is not.

The task force also suggested the addition of increased mental health training that would spotlight adolescent mental health issues, civil rights matters and education privacy law.

Part of that proposal includes adding a mental health professionals guidance manual that includes a multi-disciplinary safety approach.

Further, the proposal suggested enhanced physical safety, including architecture, securing school entryways, and safety technology and training.

How will the school safety plan be enforced?

The Arizona Department of Education will host annual meetings in an effort to keep good relationships between administrators, mental health professionals and SROs.

The department will also pursue partnerships with entities that can encourage workforce development in the mental health and social work sectors.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

image shows flames stemming from plane shortly after crash in northwestern Arizona....

KTAR.com

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in northwestern Arizona

A pilot was killed over the weekend after a small plane crashed in northwestern Arizona, authorities said.

57 minutes ago

file photo of police car at night near caution tape...

KTAR.com

No suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in east Phoenix

A man died over the weekend after he was stabbed in east Phoenix, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Arizonans have several ways they can avoid scams this holiday season. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty...

KTAR.com

Here’s how Arizonans can avoid scams this holiday season

With the holiday season in full swing, Arizonans will see lots of gifts and other items exchanging hands. Here's how to not get scammed.

3 hours ago

Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Septembe...

David Veenstra

Nicki Minaj announces tour, Phoenix show at Footprint Center

Rapper Nicki Minaj is bringing her “Pink Friday 2 Tour” to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix for a show in March.

3 hours ago

Tempe added an amendment to its Fair Housing Code that makes it illegal to discriminate against peo...

David Veenstra

Tempe adds source of income to anti-discrimination ordinance

Tempe updated its Fair Housing Code and made it illegal to discriminate against people based on their source of income.

4 hours ago

Olivia Rodrigo, show onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New ...

KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Here are the changes that could be coming to make Arizona schools safer