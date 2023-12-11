Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Horse and buggy collides with pickup truck, ejecting 4 buggy passengers and seriously injuring 2

Dec 11, 2023, 9:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — A horse and buggy collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Maryland, ejecting all four passengers of the buggy and seriously injuring two, authorities said.

The buggy was stopped at the intersection Sunday afternoon when the horse “unexpectedly reared and bucked,” pushing the buggy into the path of the pickup, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The horse was killed and all four occupants were ejected in the crash, including an infant, according to the post. Two people were trapped under the buggy, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook.

Authorities said a minor was driving the buggy at the time of the crash. The driver and one adult were seriously injured and hospitalized, along with a second adult and the infant, the sheriff’s office said. The buggy’s occupants were family members, authorities said.

A photo from the scene shows a black carriage with significant damage to its body and a group of men dressed in what appears to be traditional Amish attire.

St. Mary’s County in southern Maryland is home to a relatively large Amish community. Amish and Mennonite families relocated there from Pennsylvania in the 1930s, according to a county tourism website.

United States News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo after his interview with The Associated P...

Associated Press

Zelenskyy will address the US military in Washington on Monday as funding for weapons runs out

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. military officers at the National Defense University on Monday as part of a last-minute push to convince Congress to provide more money for weapons before funding runs out. President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $61.4 billion for wartime funding for Ukraine as part of […]

26 minutes ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court rejects an appeal over bans on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a case about whether state and local governments can enforce laws banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children. Over the dissent of three conservative justices, the court turned away an appeal from Washington, where the law has been upheld. An appellate panel struck down […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Police: Person of interest arrested in slaying of Detroit synagogue president

DETROIT (AP) — A person of interest has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader whose death after the start of the Israel-Hamas war prompted speculation the slaying could have been the result of antisemitism. But Police Chief James White has said the attack does not appear to be […]

1 hour ago

File - Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, takes part in a discussion at the Asia-Pacific Ec...

Associated Press

Google antitrust trial focused on Android app store payments to be handed off to jury to decide

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal court jury is poised begin its deliberations in an antitrust trial focused on whether Google’s efforts to profit from its app store for Android smartphones have been illegally gouging consumers and stifling innovation. Before the nine-person jury in San Francisco starts weighing the evidence Monday, the lawyers on the […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel battles militants in Gaza’s main cities, with civilians trapped in the fighting

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants in Gaza’s two largest cities on Monday, with civilians still trapped in the fighting even after hundreds of thousands have fled to other parts of the besieged territory. Israel has pledged to keep fighting until it removes Hamas from power, dismantles its military capabilities and […]

8 hours ago

The OnlyFans logo is seen on a computer monitor in this posed photo, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in St....

Associated Press

Teachers have been outed for moonlighting in adult content. Do they have legal recourse?

At a small rural Missouri high school, two English teachers shared a secret: Both were posting adult content on OnlyFans, the subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content. The site and others like it provide an opportunity for those willing to dabble in pornography to earn extra money — sometimes lots of it. The money […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Horse and buggy collides with pickup truck, ejecting 4 buggy passengers and seriously injuring 2