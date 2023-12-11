Close
Arizona DPS troopers find fentanyl, cocaine, heroin hidden in secret compartment

Dec 11, 2023, 9:01 AM

Arizona state troopers found drugs in a hidden compartment during a traffic stop Dec. 7, 2023, in Marana, Arizona.

PHOENIX – Arizona state troopers arrested two people after finding more than 30 pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop last week, authorities said.

The discovery was made after troopers pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations on Interstate 10 in Marana, north of Tucson, on Thursday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

“Troopers observed indicators of criminal activity during the stop, and a subsequent vehicle search revealed approximately 2.6 pounds of fentanyl, 27.5 pounds of cocaine and 1.2 pounds of heroin hidden in an aftermarket compartment,” DPS said in a press release.

The suspects, whose names were not released, were booked into the Pima County Jail.

No other details were made available.

