PHOENIX – Arizona state troopers arrested two people after finding more than 30 pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop last week, authorities said.

The discovery was made after troopers pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations on Interstate 10 in Marana, north of Tucson, on Thursday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

“Troopers observed indicators of criminal activity during the stop, and a subsequent vehicle search revealed approximately 2.6 pounds of fentanyl, 27.5 pounds of cocaine and 1.2 pounds of heroin hidden in an aftermarket compartment,” DPS said in a press release.

The suspects, whose names were not released, were booked into the Pima County Jail.

No other details were made available.

