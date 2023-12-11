Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian struck, killed on EB Interstate 10 approaching Broadway Curve in Phoenix

Dec 11, 2023, 7:17 AM | Updated: 11:53 am

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 in Phoenix backed up after a pedestrian was struck and killed...

Traffic was backed up after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Monday morning, backing up rush hour traffic for miles, authorities said.

The female victim was walking in a construction zone near 48th Street around 6:20 a.m., while it was still dark out, when she was hit by three vehicles, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The woman, who was not a construction worker, may have been impaired, DPS said.

All three of the vehicles involved remained at the scene, but one driver fled on foot and has not been located, DPS said.

The roadway was partially blocked while the scene was under investigation, creating significant delays on eastbound I-10 approaching the Broadway Curve.

Commuters were advised to seek alternate routes.

CORRECTION: Earlier versions of this story indicated the victim was a man, which is what the Arizona Department of Public Safety originally reported before confirming that it was a woman.

Pedestrian struck, killed on EB Interstate 10 approaching Broadway Curve in Phoenix