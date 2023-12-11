PHOENIX — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Monday morning, backing up rush hour traffic for miles, authorities said.

The female victim was walking in a construction zone near 48th Street around 6:20 a.m., while it was still dark out, when she was hit by three vehicles, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The woman, who was not a construction worker, may have been impaired, DPS said.

All three of the vehicles involved remained at the scene, but one driver fled on foot and has not been located, DPS said.

The roadway was partially blocked while the scene was under investigation, creating significant delays on eastbound I-10 approaching the Broadway Curve.

Commuters were advised to seek alternate routes.

UPDATE: All lanes open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 11, 2023

CORRECTION: Earlier versions of this story indicated the victim was a man, which is what the Arizona Department of Public Safety originally reported before confirming that it was a woman.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.