PHOENIX — Two people were killed in a fiery crash on an East Valley freeway exit ramp on Sunday night, authorities said.

A passenger van was exiting eastbound U.S. 60 at Superstition Springs Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. at a high rate of speed when it hit the barrier wall at the end of the ramp and burst into flames, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The van’s two occupants were killed in the collision.

No other vehicles were involved.

The eastbound Superstition Springs exit ramp was closed while the scene was under investigation. Traffic on U.S. 60 was unaffected.

No other details were made available.

