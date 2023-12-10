Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 67-year-old man in Phoenix found safe

Dec 10, 2023, 3:56 PM | Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 1:27 pm

James Osgood is missing, last seen in Phoenix

(Arizona DPS photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled in Phoenix on Monday after the subject of it, a 67-year-old man, was found safe, authorities said.

James Osgood had last been seen in the area of 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, driving his gray 2014 Mazda CX5 with Arizona license plate BCA6961, on Sunday.

Osgood is 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds.

His family was concerned for his safety because he can be confused and forgetful.

