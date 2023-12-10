Pilot killed in small plane crash near Eloy Municipal Airport
Dec 9, 2023, 8:00 PM
PHOENIX — A pilot has been killed in a small plane crash in a vacant lot near Eloy Municipal Airport, about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson, police said.
The plane crashed at about 1:30 p.m. Friday southwest of the airport, about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix, Eloy police said in a statement late Friday.
The pilot, whose name has not been released, was the only person on board the experimental single-engine plane, a Skystar Kitfox Series 5, authorities said.
Police said they will investigate the crash in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration.
No other details have been released.
