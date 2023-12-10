Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Pilot killed in small plane crash near Eloy Municipal Airport

Dec 9, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Facebook Photo)...

(Facebook Photo)

(Facebook Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX  — A pilot has been killed in a small plane crash in a vacant lot near Eloy Municipal Airport, about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson, police said.

The plane crashed at about 1:30 p.m. Friday southwest of the airport, about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix, Eloy police said in a statement late Friday.

RELATED STORIES

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was the only person on board the experimental single-engine plane, a Skystar Kitfox Series 5, authorities said.

Police said they will investigate the crash in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration.

No other details have been released.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Firebird Motorsports Park....

KTAR.com

Chandler racing complex renamed Firebird Motorsports Park

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler has a new name -- Firebird Motorsports Park.

5 hours ago

Pamela Andrews...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 68-year-old woman located

The Mesa Police Department canceled a Silver Alert on Saturday after locating Pamela Andrew, the Arizona Department of Safety says.

5 hours ago

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 81-year-old found dead

John Saler, an 81-year-old who went missing in Tonopah on Wednesday, was found deceased, authorities said Saturday.

7 hours ago

Southwest Human Development...

KTAR.com

New Head Start early education center set to open in Phoenix

Southwest Human Development will host an open house for a new Head Start campus in Phoenix next week.

9 hours ago

caution tape...

KTAR.com

Woman charged with murdering her husband in west Valley home

A woman is behind bars for allegedly murdering her husband in their west Valley home, according to police.

11 hours ago

(Twitter Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating deadly shooting near ASU West campus

Police are investigating an incident in Glendale that left one man dead and another man hospitalized on Friday night.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Pilot killed in small plane crash near Eloy Municipal Airport