Pilot killed in small plane crash near Eloy Municipal Airport

PHOENIX — A pilot has been killed in a small plane crash in a vacant lot near Eloy Municipal Airport, about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson, police said.

The plane crashed at about 1:30 p.m. Friday southwest of the airport, about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix, Eloy police said in a statement late Friday.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was the only person on board the experimental single-engine plane, a Skystar Kitfox Series 5, authorities said.

Police said they will investigate the crash in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration.

No other details have been released.

