Chandler racing complex renamed Firebird Motorsports Park

Dec 9, 2023, 6:00 PM

Firebird Motorsports Park....

Firebird Motorsports Park. (Photo provided by Evolve Public Relations and Marketing.)

(Photo provided by Evolve Public Relations and Marketing.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park has a new name — Firebird Motorsports Park.

The rebranding was announced on the National Hot Rod Association’s YouTube channel earlier this week.

The 450-acre motorsport racing complex, located just west of Interstate 10 in Chandler, is about 18 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

“As someone who grew up going to events at the facility when it was called Firebird, I am excited to be honoring the history of the past 40 years and look forward to adding to the legacy for years to come,” track manager Casey Buckman said in a press release.

The facility offers three road course circuits, a quarter-mile NHRA drag strip, drag boat racing, off-road truck racing and more.

The NHRA is set to return to Phoenix for the 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park on April 5-7.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

