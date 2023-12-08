Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tennessee Supreme Court blocks decision to redraw state’s Senate redistricting maps

Dec 8, 2023, 3:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s highest court on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court’s decision that lawmakers must redraw the state’s Senate maps in a ruling that means the current legislative districts will likely remain in place for the 2024 elections.

Late last month, a panel of judges ruled that the Republican-drawn map violated the state Constitution because lawmakers incorrectly numbered the seats in left-leaning Nashville. The numbers are important because they determine the years those seats are on the ballot.

The same trial judges ruled to temporarily block the Senate map in 2022, but the Supreme Court reinstated the districts then as well, reasoning that it was too close to the election.

In response to the November ruling, the state’s attorneys quickly moved to seek a pause of the decision, arguing that the plaintiffs had no standing to sue and that the state wanted to exhaust all of its appeals options before having to reconfigure district lines.

The Tennessee Supreme Court sided with the state in its Friday ruling. Doing so means the maps will remain in place as the appeals process plays out, which is typically a lengthy process and could easily bleed past the 2024 general elections.

Republicans celebrated the decision, including Senate Speaker Randy McNally, who has repeatedly defended the Senate map as legally sound.

“(McNally) is grateful the court recognized the clear and convincing need for a stay in this case,” said Adam Kleinheider, the speaker’s spokesperson. “He remains optimistic the state will ultimately prevail on appeal.”

The state has argued that because lawmakers reconvene on Jan. 9 and have a Jan. 31 deadline to draw a new Senate map, there’s not enough time to proceed under that timeline.

Attorneys for the plaintiff challenging the Senate map said lawmakers could begin work on a map immediately before they officially go into session. They wrote that the Supreme Court could decide the state’s appeal by the middle of January, offering a timeline to pass the maps similar to that in which lawmakers initially completed their redistricting work in late January 2022.

At issue are maps passed by the Republican-supermajority Legislature in 2022 during the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Tennessee’s constitution dictates that districts must be numbered consecutively in counties that have more than one district. The existing redistricting plan does not do that in Davidson County, which encompasses Nashville. Instead, its districts are numbered 17, 19, 20 and 21.

The numbering matters because the four-year Senate terms are staggered, putting some districts on the ballot in presidential election years, others in gubernatorial election cycles.

Currently, those four districts are represented by three Democrats and one Republican. There are 27 Republicans and 6 Democrats in the state Senate.

Court filings show that the state’s attorneys “conceded” they would not defend the Senate map in court and instead focused their attention arguing that the plaintiffs didn’t have standing to sue.

“The courts have ruled the Senate map an illegal gerrymander,” said Brandon Puttbrese, spokesperson for the Senate Democratic caucus. “Any new ruling that allows unconstitutional maps to remain in place for another election undermines our democracy and the will of voters.”

Tennessee’s state House map was also challenged in the lawsuit, though the state did defend those boundaries.

The lawsuit has been ongoing since 2022 after three voters backed by the Tennessee Democratic Party filed a complaint seeking to challenge the maps.

The state argued that the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue over the maps, but the panel of judges allowed the case to proceed with one plaintiff eligible to challenge the House map and another allowed to contest the Senate map.

In April 2022, the panel of state trial-level judges blocked the Senate map from taking effect. The state appealed, and within a week, the Tennessee Supreme Court overturned that decision and let the maps stand.

A legal challenge against Tennessee’s redistricting maps is still pending in federal court, as well.

___

Jonathan Mattise in Nashville contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Maine man dies while checking thickness of lake ice, wardens say

A man who was checking the thickness of ice on a lake in the Maine wilderness crashed into the icy water and drowned on Friday, game wardens said. Walter Demmons, 62 of Milford, was drilling holes with a friend to check the ice thickness while preparing to fish in Quakish Lake when they heard the […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Californian passes state bar exam at age 17 and is sworn in as an attorney

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A county prosecutor’s office says one of its law clerks passed the State Bar of California exam at age 17. The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said this week that, according to research, Peter Park is the youngest person to pass the exam. The State Bar said Friday in an email […]

32 minutes ago

File - Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia works at her desk in the Ottawa County, Mich., Department...

Associated Press

A ‘soft landing’ or a recession? How each one might affect America’s households and businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The solid hiring revealed in Friday’s jobs report for November, along with a raft of other recent economic data, is boosting hopes that the U.S. economy will achieve a “soft landing” next year rather than a widely feared recession. A so-called soft landing would occur if the economy slowed enough to bring […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Boaters plead guilty in riverfront brawl; charge dismissed against riverboat co-captain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two white boaters on Friday pleaded guilty to harassment charges in connection with an Alabama riverfront braw l that drew national attention. The two men pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge as part of a plea deal, according to court records. The August riverfront melee in Montgomery drew national attention after […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ex Black Panther who maintained innocence in bombing that killed an officer died in Nebraska prison

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The second of two former Black Panthers who always maintained their innocence in the 1970 bombing death of a white Omaha police officer has died in prison. A spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday that Ed Poindexter had died a day earlier at the age of 79. […]

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Americans are becoming more cynical amid influx of migrants following Lukeville Port closure

As a flood of migrants continue to cross over the U.S.-Mexico border following the closure of the Lukeville Port, Jim Sharpe takes a look at the growing cynicism of the Biden Administration in Friday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Tennessee Supreme Court blocks decision to redraw state’s Senate redistricting maps